Philippines' 1st women's museum opens in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government officially opened the Tandang Sora Women's Museum, the Philippines' first-ever women's museum.

The new museum is located beside the Tandang Sora National Shrine in Quezon City, both venues dedicated to the historic revolutionary Melchora "Tandang Sora" Aquino.

The museum's look was overseen by architect Gerard Lico who previously oversaw the restorations of the Museo ng Makati and Museo ni Pio Valenzuela. The Tandang Sora Women's Museum is curated by feminist artist Sandra Torrijos.

The Office of Senator Risa Hontiveros helped fund the building of the two-storey, Bahay na Bato-inspired structure, and the senator herself spoke at the museum's grand opening.

"This museum is not just about remembering history — it's about empowering women today and in the future," Hontiveros said. "We honor the legacies of those who came before us, and we pave the way for those who will come after."

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte talked about its significance in preserving and amplifying the role of women in Philippine history during its opening.

"This museum is more than just a collection of artifacts — it is a testament to the strength, struggles, and triumphs of Filipino women throughout history," Belmonte said. "Through its exhibits, we hope to inspire the next generation to continue advocating for equality, justice, and progress."

The mayor's father and former House Speaker and Quezon City Mayor Feliciano "Sonny" Belmonte, United Nations Women Philippines Country Program Coordinator Rosalyn Mesina, several representatives from the Quezon City local government, and descendants of Melchora Aquino also graced the museum's opening.

The first floor of the museum has an "Isip at Gawa" creativity corner, an audio-visual section, and an exhibit space for rotating displays of women's contributions to art, culture, and advocacy.

The upper floor features the "HERstorical Philippine Timeline," a section that chronicles the role of women in faith, leadership, peacebuilding, and revolution.

This section includes information on the Babaylan as spiritual leaders, the rise of women-led labor unions, and the evolution of female participation in politics, arts, science, and media. The dedicated "Women in Action" gallery, meanwhile, shows progressive materials from various feminist movements.

Inclusive features of the new museum include wheelchair-accessible ramps, an elevator for persons with disabilities, and a lactation room.

The Tandang Sora Women's Museum will be free to the public until March as the country celebrates Women's Month.

After that, Quezon City (QC) residents will still have free admission upon presenting a valid QC ID, while regular admission costs P50.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates the digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

