WATCH: Picasso, Banksy, Juan Luna in augmented reality at 12th Art Fair Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Art Fair Philippines is commemorating its 12th year by stepping away from the The Link carpark and taking place in Ayala Triangle.

Not counting the two pandemic years when the fair was held virtually, this is the first time that Art Fair Philippines is not setting up in Makati's The Link.

Covering parts of Ayala Triangle in tents as well as portions of Ayala Tower 2, more than 50 exhibitors showcased artworks by resident artists and renowned creatives both contemporary and historical.

Among the exhibitors were local galleries like Galerie Stephanie, Art Lounge Manila, Orange Project, White Walls Gallery, and even the Pinto Art Museum.

Auction house Leon Gallery has eye-catching pieces on display, including two paintings by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso and a small sculpture by England-based street artist Banksy.

Just across them is the Lopez Musem and Library, which is showcasing paintings by Juan Luna, Felix Resurreccion Hidalgo, and Fabian de la Rosa, all of which can be seen in new light through augmented reality.

In the immediate area as well are paintings by Anita Magsaysay-Ho, Fernando Zobel, Ang Kiukok, Nena Saguil, and the "Triumvirate of the Thirties": Carlos "Botong" Francisco, Galo Ocampo, and Victorio Edades.

For this year's Projects section, Art Fair Philippines tapped designers Rita Nazareno and Gabriel Lichauco to curate spaces for Manny Garibay, Manuel Ocampo, Goldie Pablador, Ryan Rubio, Jezzel Wee, and the anonymous artist SpY.

Motion graphics artist Isaiah Cacnio is back for the Digital section, which also had special area called "KAKAKOMPYUTER MO YAN!" involving over 20 artists. Numerous photographers from Fotomoto contributed to the Photo exhibit entitled "Kuha."

Art Fair Philippines 2025 runs at the Ayala Triangle from February 21 to 23.

