Joya, Amorsolo, Ang Kiukok among Asian Cultural Council Auction 2025 highlights

Ang Kiukok's 'Android,' Juan Luna's 'Portrait of Irene della Roca,' and Jose Joya's 'An Evening in Shanghai' are among the works for bidding at the Asian Cultural Council Auction 2025 set for February 22, 2025 at the Leon Gallery in Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Some of the most memorable names in Philippine art are among those up for bidding at this weekend’s Asian Cultural Council (ACC) Auction 2025 in time for the National Arts Month.

Illustrious names such as Fernando Amorsolo, Fernando Zobel, Anita Magsaysay-Ho, Mauro Malang Santos, Ang Kiukok, Jose Joya, Arturo Luz, Carlos “Botong” Francisco, Vicente Manansala, and Roberto Chabet are featured in the annual auction for collectors and art enthusiasts.

Among the 140 lots is Joya’s 1973 acrylic painting titled “An Evening in Shanghai.” Joya is the first grantee for Visual Arts of the ACC. He is also a National Artist for Visual Arts.

Another National Artist, Ang Kiukok, has several works in the auction. These include his signed 1966 oil on canvas “Android,” signed 1979 water color on paper “Rosary Queen,” and signed 1993 oil on canvas “Mother and Child.”

There are also a number of works by two notable Fernandos, Amorsolo and Zobel.

Ramon Orlina’s glass sculptures, Anita Magsaysay-Ho’s 1961 terracotta sculpture “Mother and Child,” and Juan Luna’s oil on canvas “Portrait of Irene della Roca” are also up for bidding.

ACC holds the annual fundraising auction to benefit its Philippine Fellowship Program, which provides the grantees the opportunity to engage in apprenticeship programs, pursue research and studies, participate in international collaborations, and learn from mentors and experts abroad.

ACC’s almost 300 alumni include National Artists such as Jose Joya, Lucresia Kasilag, Lamberto Avellana, Alejandro Roces, Francisco Feliciano, Jose Maceda, Kidlat Tahimik, Ramon Santos and Alice Reyes.

The Asian Cultural Council Auction 2025 is set to take place tomorrow, February 22, at 2 p.m. in Leon Gallery in Makati City.

RELATED: Art Fair Philippines moves to new venue for 2025 edition