'Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad' by National Artist Alice Reyes opens Arts Month

MANILA, Philippines — "Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad," a new addition to Alice Reyes Dance Philippines' expansive repertoire of Filipino works, recently held a performance in Metropolitan Theater for the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Pasinaya 2025 as part of the ongoing National Arts Month celebrations.

Designed specifically for Children's Dance Theater, this new offering had its world premiere last November in the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City, as part of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Children’s Biennale. It marks a significant milestone for one of ARDP’s talented choreographers, Erl Sorilla, who has crafted both the book and his first full-length choreography.

The production is brought to life with a captivating musical score by award-winning singer-songwriter Toto Sorioso, and magical sets and costumes designed by the renowned Filipino director and Broadway designer, Loy Arcenas.

Under the mentorship of National Artist for Dance, Alice Reyes, and ARDP Artistic Director, Ronelson Yadao, this production promises to be a magical experience for young audiences.

The story follows the adventures of Juan Tamad, the misunderstood boy in town, and his loyal monkey companion, Matsing. Aided by Juan’s unique ability to converse with animals and his innate love for nature, they set out to find the village’s most prized treasure, the fruit of all their hard-work and labor stolen by the greedy ‘Buwaya,’ the ‘Gintong Niyog.’ A challenge he must complete to win the hand of Maria Masipag.

Along his journey, Juan encounters a variety of animals, including those from the stories of ‘Pagong at Kuneho,’ ‘Ang Gamu-gamu at ang Lampara,’ and ‘Buwaya at ang Paboreal.’ Through these encounters, Juan learns valuable moral lessons that guide him on his path. With the help of the animals, Juan grows in character, and ultimately finds the ‘Gintong Niyog.’ Inspired by the classic Filipino children’s stories of ‘Juan Tamad,’ this production brings a new twist to the beloved tales.

The new work will feature ARDP company dancers Renzen Arboleda as the titular Juan Tamad, with Karla Santos as Maria Masipag. Dan Dayo will take on the role of Juan’s trusted sidekick, Matsing, with John Ababon as Pagong, Monica Gana as Kuneho, Earl John Arisola as Buwaya, Krislynne Buri as Paboreal, and Francia Alejandro as Lampara,. Also featured are ARDP trainees Gianna Hervas and Crizza Urmeneta as the Gamu–gamu.

This production is specifically created for students, as it aligns with Grade 1-10 and High School subjects, including Filipino, Arts, Music, Humanities, Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao, Personal Development, Araling Panlipunan, Physical Education. Through dance and storytelling, the show offers an enriching, multidisciplinary educational experience.

Stay tuned to Cultural Center of the Philippines’ and ARDP’s social media pages for upcoming show dates and performances.