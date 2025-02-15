Broadway musical 'Come From Away' features Filipino-led cast, crew in Manila run

The cast and creatives of the Manila run of 'Come From Away'

MANILA, Philippines — GMG Productions, in collaboration with Stages Productions, will put up its first show with an Filipino-led cast and creatives in an adaptation of the award-winning musical "Come From Away."

Based on true stories from the aftermath of 9/11, "Come From Away" follows the 7,000 airline passengers that were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

"As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander opened their homes, offering warmth, generosity, and hope to strangers from all walks of life," goes the production's synopsis.

The 15-performer cast includes Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Gian Magdangal, Sheila Francisco, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Topper Fabregas, Caisa Borromeo, Becca Coates, George Schulze, Cathy Azanza-Dy, Garrett Bolden, Steven Cadd, Mayen Cadd, Rycharde Everly, and Chino Veguillas.

Helming the project is Michael Williams, accompanied by Rony Fortich as the musical director.

Making up the main crew are Delphine Buencamino (Choreography), Harry Tabner (Lighting Designer), Luke Swaffield (Sound Designer), Kayla Teodoro (Production Designer), Myrene Santos (Hair and Makeup Designer), and Hershee Tatiado (Costume Designer).

Offering assistance is dialect coach Joel Goldes, who worked on the original Broadway production of "Come From Away" when it debuted in 2017.

Related: Mark Bautista, Joreen Bautista join 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

It was nominated for seven Tony awards, including Best Musical, winning Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley. Its West End production won four Olivier awards, including Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Sound Design, and Best Theater Choreographer.

GMG Productions Chief Executive Officer Carlos Candal noted in a statement that it was the company's first time working with a Filipino-led cast and crew, "This production is a celebration of the incredible talent in the Philippines, and we cannot wait to share this powerful story with audiences."

Stages Productions Founder Audie Gemora said that it has been a collective desire to produce a show championing Filipino talent with them, assembling the "best of the best Philippine theater has to offer" for what will be an "epic" production.

"This show offers more than just a night at the theater; it's an inspiring celebration of humanity and people coming together," Candal said. "It's a story that Manila audiences will not only relate to but will also find profoundly uplifting, especially in today’s unpredictable times."

Williams further added that the show was a testament to the power of community, and how kindness, resilience, and human connection bring hope even in the darkest times.

"Come From Away" will have a strictly limited run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati from June 6 to 29.

RELATED: PETA to stage musical on Pontius Pilate in time for Holy Week