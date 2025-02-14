Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano lead opening of Barako Fest 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas showbiz personalities Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola and Ryan Recto led the opening of the 3rd Barako Fest in Lipa, Batangas yesterday.

From February 13 to 15, the three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños.

According to Bryan Diamante, president and chief executive officer of organizer Mentorque Productions, Barako Fest is not just a celebration of Batangas' high-quality coffee variety.

“It also highlights the top products of each city and municipality and how they create jobs and boost the local economy," he said.

“Hotels are fully booked. Restaurants are always full. It couldn’t get any better than this,” he added.

Barako Fest 2025 features music, art, food, and parties with a special focus on the Batangueño fellowship, known for its strong bond and valiant spirit.

The festival invites enthusiasts, local communities, and tourists to take part in a variety of activities designed to entertain, educate, and invigorate the senses.

Attendees will have a chance to meet content creators, such as Boss Toyo, Tukomi Brother, Dane Grospe, Whamos, and many more.

The highlight of the festival is the concert that will feature Vice Ganda, KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde, Hev Abi, Joshua Garcia, Alex Gonzaga, to name a few.

The festival is a significant event for the local economy, expected to draw more than 300,000 visitors from across the country to the scenic city of Lipa. It not only promotes Batangas province but also fosters a sense of community and pride among Batangeños.

