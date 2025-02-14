Mark Bautista, Joreen Bautista join 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

Two Bautistas are joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods" to be staged later this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Two Bautistas are joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods" to be staged later this year.

Theater actress and content creator Joreen Bautista will take on the role of Rapunzel, while singer-actor Mark Bautista will play Rapunzel's Prince.

Previously announced cast members include Lea Salonga as The Witch, her son Nic Chien as Jack (from "Jack and the Beanstalk"), Eugene Domingo as Jacks's Mother, Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming/Wolf, and real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Volante as The Baker and The Baker's Wife.

The two new additions both have experience on the stage. Mark was in the productions of "The Full Monty," "Noli Me Tangere," "Bituing Walang Nining," and "Here Lies Love," which he performed in London's Royal National Theatre and for the Seattle Repertory.

Joreen has played Kim in "Miss Saigon" — a role originated by Salonga — in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark, the latter in Danish during a 2023 run.

The actress was in the Philippines last year for the concert performance of "Do You Hear the People Sing" and played Anna in "Frozen in Concert," but "Into The Woods" will be her first musical in the country.

Related: Nic Chien joins mom Lea Salonga in 'Into the Woods,' 1st musical together

"What I love about 'Into the Woods' is how Stephen Sondheim uses music and lyrics… and a whole lot of magic… to reveal the raw and imperfect sides of our beloved fairy tale characters, making their stories feel more human," Joreen said about the musical's creator.

Mark had similar words of praise in what will be his first Sondheim musical, quipping that he had never played a prince before.

"This is going to be exciting for me. Falling in love with a princess is quite interesting as well. It's a musical with so many intriguing characters and loads of references and elements in the story," he added.

"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.

RELATED: Theater couple Nyoy, Mikkie Volante join 'Into the Woods' cast