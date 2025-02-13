Love + Art: Greenhills Young Artists Festival puts spotlight on emerging young artists

The first GH Young Artists Festival, a free immersive exhibit, officially opens in GH Mall, San Juan City. (From left) Renato Habulan, lead curator for GH Young Artists Festival; Monique Castañeda, AVP and head of Ortigas Malls marketing; Mayumi Habulan, project manager for GH Young Artists Festival; Atty. Angelo Agcaoili, Vice Mayor of San Juan City; Maritess Ortigas; Cathy Dueñas, AVP and head of Ortigas Malls leasing.

MANILA, Philippines — From the creative minds behind the renowned Ortigas Art Festival comes a fresh creative and interactive experience. For those looking for date ideas this love month, the first GH Young Artists Festival at GH Mall from February 12 to 25 is sure to bring a unique blend of vibrance and innovation from both artists and visitors alike.

In partnership with Agos Studio, the GH Young Artists Festival puts the spotlight on emerging young artists from different parts of the Philippines. GH Mall’s East Wing Atrium was transformed into a hub that showcases beautiful, dynamic pieces in a non-traditional space.

With the theme, “Art For[ward]: Art that transcends borders,” the festival amplifies underrepresented voices that push art forward and shape the future. It is ultimately a platform that doesn’t gatekeep art—it is free and encourages people, especially the youth, to be active participants in various artworks.

For two weeks, visitors of all ages can check out exhibits for free and experience various interactive spaces and workshops that will bring out their creative sides.

A wealth of unique perspective and strokes. Paintings by emerging artists and art collectives from Metro Manila, Pangasinan and Iloilo at GH Young Artists Festival.

Free exhibits by innovative Filipino artists

The GH Young Artists Festival features free artist-run exhibits with a diverse selection of paintings, sculptures, and interactive art pieces. They are run by the country’s up-and-coming innovative artists from Agos Studio, Thombayan Art Space, Thrive Art Projects, Fu Bear and Friends, UP Diliman’s collective of student artists, and many more. Award-winning Filipino artists Marge Chavez, Kira Uygongco and Rachel Anne Lacaba will also display their diverse portfolio of works.

Visitors must keep their eyes out on interactive artwork that they’re free to touch. One is Orland Espinosa from Iloilo, who has a piece that allows people to mold and play with clay to help bring his art to life.

Leave your creative mark

Apart from paintings and sculptures, you can also interact with installations, such as The Community Canvas. This encourages visitors to paint and draw on the installation to create a dynamic and unique community art piece.

Interested participants can join by registering at the walk-in booth and pay the registration fee of P300 for adults and P150 for students (present valid ID), kids aged 5 to 10 years old, and Ortigas Community Card holders.

Another installation that’s worth checking out is the #ArtByYou Community Wall, where people can write their thoughts and reflections about the festival, and use the stickers provided to spruce up their musings. A selfie mirror is also installed in the wall design so visitors can take fun photos for their Instagram feeds. This installation is a twist on the typical community wall, going beyond the usual sticky notes and turning it into an engaging centerpiece.

Enriching art workshops for every interest

From February 12 to 25, visitors can participate in GH Young Artist Festival’s wide array of workshops. They can learn from the best in painting, oil pastel, carving, jewelry designing and more. This is also the perfect date idea to spend time with loved ones this Valentine season.

All workshops, except the Art Swap, have a minimal fee (discounted for Ortigas Community Card holders) to join.

Paint with GYAF Artists: February 13, 4 to 7 p.m.



February 13, 4 to 7 p.m. Sip and Paint with Ben Albino and Anne Lacaba: February 14, 3 to 5 p.m.



February 14, 3 to 5 p.m. Oil Pastel with Villarica Manuel: February 15, 2 to 4 p.m.



February 15, 2 to 4 p.m. Art For[Love]: Art Swap + Open Mic Night (FREE EVENT): February 15, 4 to 7 p.m.



February 15, 4 to 7 p.m. Midday Bouquet Making Workshop with Aurora Flora: February 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.



February 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Back-to-Back Toy and Jewelry Design Workshop: February 16, 1 to 4 p.m.



February 16, 1 to 4 p.m. Love in Layers: A Valentine’s Special Collage Workshop with Ange Labyrinth: February 17, 5 to 7:30 p.m.



A Valentine’s Special Collage Workshop with Ange Labyrinth: February 17, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Acrylic Painting on Terracota with Odangputik: February 22, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.



February 22, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Drawn to Tell: Storytelling Through Illustration with Kulas: February 23, 2 to 4:30 p.m.



Storytelling Through Illustration with Kulas: February 23, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Carve and Print with MarzToday: February 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

From Ortigas Art Festival to GH Young Artists Festival, the goal has always been to democratize art and make it accessible to all. Paired with the fresh perspectives of emerging contemporary artists, these platforms dare to challenge what art could be and how communities could partake in it.

Immerse in a unique art exhibit this love month and support local artists at the GH Young Artists Festival at GH Mall until February 26. Don’t forget to tag @greenhillsph on Instagram when you share your creative shots and favorite pieces of art at the exhibit.

