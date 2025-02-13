PETA to stage musical on Pontius Pilate in time for Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is set to stage the all-original Filipino musical “Pilato” in time for Holy Week.

The upcoming PETA production revisits the so-called “greatest story ever told,” the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, through the eyes of Poncio Pilato or Pontius Pilate, a man caught at the crossroads of power, faith, and duty.

The musical traces Pilato’s journey from his early ambitions in Rome to his appointment as prefect of Judea, a province brimming with religious and political unrest. There, Pilato’s every decision is scrutinized by a constellation of figures: the enigmatic historiographer, Josepo; the calculating high priest, Caiaphas; his wise and foreboding wife, Procla; and Hesus, a mysterious and magnetic presence rumored to be the King of the Jews.

In a time when Holy Week invites reflection and as the country approaches the critical 2025 elections, “Pilato” emerges as a vital meditation on truth in all its complexity. Through haunting melodies and powerful storytelling, it challenges its audience to confront the choices they make as individuals and as a society.

“Information comes to us in countless forms and modes. But how do we sift through the chaos to uncover the truth? Would we even recognize the truth if we meet it face-to-face?” said writer-director Eldrin Veloso.

“Essentially, that is what the play hopes to put out there — a journey that dares to unravel the mystery of truth’s many faces. With our society on the brink of a post-truth era, I believe this is a story that demands to be told, now more than ever,” he added.

"Pilato" will feature a cast of seasoned musical theater artists and gifted newcomers.

This marks the inaugural theatrical venture of The Corner Studio, a creative agency with expertise in branding, production, marketing, and design.

“Pilato” is scheduled on April 4 at 8 p.m. for its world premiere and on April 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

