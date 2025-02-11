Nic Chien joins mom Lea Salonga in 'Into the Woods,' 1st musical together

MANILA, Philippines — Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods" will be a family affair as young actor Nic Chien joins his mother Lea Salonga in the upcoming production's cast.

Nic was cast Jack, the titular character in the fairytale "Jack and the Beanstalk," while Lea was the first cast announcement as The Witch.

Other previous cast announcements were Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Eugene Domingo as Jacks's Mother, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming/Wolf, and real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Volante as The Baker and The Baker's Wife.

The young actor expressed his excitement to play an innocent and pure character, a departure from roles he's done in the past that "know what's going on."

"I think it will be so much fun to play. And I love everything about this show! The music, lyrics, the way things reference each other, how crazy and complicated it may be. Overall, it's just beautiful!," Nic added. "It's beautiful music with smart, heartfelt, meaningful lyrics. You don't always find that nowadays."

Lea similarly shared her excitement to performing with her only child, noting they've several concerts in the past but this will be their first musical together.

The production will also be Lea's first musical in the Philippines since 2018, having last appeared in "Sweeney Todd," which is like "Into the Woods" is a production by Stephen Sondheim.

Nic made his professional musical theater debut in Atlantis Productions' "Matilda" and in 2023 participated in the English Speaking Union's National Shakespeare Competition, finishing in third.

"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.

