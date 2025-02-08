Theater couple Nyoy, Mikkie Volante join 'Into the Woods' cast

Stage actors and real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Volante are joining the expanding cast of Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods."

MANILA, Philippines — Stage actors and real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Volante are joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods."

The Volantes will play The Baker and The Baker's Wife, respectively. They join the3 previously announced cast members Lea Salonga as the Witch, Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Eugene Domingo as Jack's Mother (from "Jack and the Beanstalk"), and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming/Wolf.

In a sort of full circle moment, Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" will be directed by Chari Arespacochaga who previously helmed the 2012 run of "Rock of Ages" where Nyoy and Mikkie first met.

The couple last worked together when Mikkie did the makeup for Nyoy when he played Lola in a local run of "Kinky Boots" before the pandemic.

Mikkie said in a statement that The Baker's Wife was a dream role of hers, "I can't wait to breathe life into a character I've fantasized about playing for over a decade now," adding her eagerness to pay tribute to Theatre Group Asia co-founder and theater veteran Bobby Garcia.

"I'm excited about developing the character's road to discovery — his resilience and bravery while overcoming insecurities and struggles," Nyoy added. "And just like all of Sondheim's creations, the music of 'Into the Woods' is fabulous and beautiful."

The couple's enthusiasm is fueled by their shared love for fairy tales and fantasy, agreeing how the production combines favorite fairy tales and Sondheim's lovable music make the show an amazing story.

"Into the Woods" features 18 main characters from popular fairy tales — fronted by a baker, his wife, and an aging witch — come together in one musical.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tonys, including Best Musical, winning three: Best Score for Sondheim, Best Book (Musical), and Best Lead Actress (Musical) for Joanna Gleason.

