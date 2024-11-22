'Humans of the North' shines spotlight on dying Banaue woodcarving industry

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Corporation’s award-winning digital series “Humans of the North” presents a new episode titled “Pag-ukit ng Pamana” that delves into the dying art of woodcarving in Banaue, Ifugao.

The episode shines the spotlight on the dwindling number of skilled artisans who possess the knowledge and expertise to continue this ancient tradition. As the older generation of carvers passes away, the risk of losing this invaluable cultural heritage becomes increasingly imminent.

"Pag-ukit ng Pamana" features Santos Bayucca, a passionate advocate for preserving this tradition. Bayucca founded Lagud Museum and Café, a space dedicated to showcasing and safeguarding ancient wooden carvings. He has also taken it upon himself to teach young Ifugao children the art of wood carving, ensuring that this cultural legacy lives on.

“Kapag nawala ang woodcarving dito sa Ifugao, malaki ang mawawala sa kultura namin,” Bayucca shared. “Namamatay na ‘yung mga matatanda, kaya posibleng mawala na ang tradisyon dahil sa walang magtuturo sa mga bata.”

The episode takes viewers on a journey through the intricate process of woodcarving, tracing its origins back to over 800 years. It highlights the delicate handwork involved in creating intricate designs and explores the symbolic significance of carved pieces, such as the “Bulul,” which are believed to absorb illness; as well as musical instruments crafted for the departed.

Through interviews with master carvers and young apprentices, the episode looks into the challenges and rewards of preserving this tradition. It showcases the passion, skill, and dedication of those who are working to keep this artform alive for future generations.

NLEX Corporation, through “Humans of the North,” aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage and inspire viewers to support the efforts of these dedicated artisans.

