Relics of Brazilian surfer, other young saints-to-be in Manila chapel

MANILA, Philippines — A Brazilian surfer, a cyclist engineer and a precocious Filipina — the relics of these rare breed of young “Servants of God” and “Blessed” candidates for sainthood as well as young saints are among the curious collections that can be found in a niche chapel in Malate, Manila.

The National Center of the Universal Living Rosary Association of St. Philomena in Julio Nakpil, Malate Manila houses several relics of atypical saintly personalities who are more relatable to young generations, including Servant of God Guido Schaffer, a Brazilian surfer who took Medicine to help the poor in Rio de Janeiro’s “favelas.” He evangelized on taking care of “both the body and the soul” before an accidental death from hitting the surfboard.

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of Brazlilian surfer and physician Guido Schaffer

Another relic belongs to a young Italian athlete, engineer, and social worker Alberto Marvelli. The athletic Blessed Marvelli would use his bicycle to distribute his own resources to the poor. He eventually became a councilor but was ran down by an army truck after running for higher office.

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of Blessed Alberto Marvelli, a councilor, cyclist, and engineer from Italy

Not to miss is the relic of "Servant of God" Niña Ruiz Abad, the 13-year-old precocious Filipina girl raised in Quezon City and Ilocos Norte who was devoted to the sacraments and would distribute Bibles to her neighbors.

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of Servant of God Niña Ruiz Abad

The relics of the gamer and computer programmer St. Carlo Acutis, the enslaved Mohawk Indian-American St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the Don Bosco student St. Dominic Savio, and the martyred Greek princess St. Philomena, who are known for their miraculous interventions are also in the private chapel that is open to the public from 10:30 to 4:00 p.m. except on Fridays, holidays, and weekends. The shrine promotes the devotion to the young St. Philomena and praying the rosary, following the examples of the young French socialite Blessed Pauline Marie Jericot, whose relics are also in the chapel. Raised from donations, the shrine offers complimentary devotionals, books and badges with relics.

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of the student St. Dominic Savio

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of martyred Greek princess St. Philomena

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of Indian-American St. Kateri Tekakwitha

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of French socialite Blessed Pauline Jericot

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Relic of computer programmer St. Carlo Acutis

Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo Altar Table of the National Center of the Universal Living Rosary chapel

— Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo