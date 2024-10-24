Mayor Joy Belmonte graces fundraiser exhibits for military personnel

Hon. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte (fourth from right) with Quezon City Vice Mayor Hon. Gian Sotto (fifth from right), Philippine Navy Goodwill Ambassador for Culture and Arts, Kristine Soguilon – Lim (second from right); Quezon City councilors and Philippine Navy reservists

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, city officials, Navy personnel and reservists recently graced the opening of two solo art exhibits titled "This is Bethel” and “Bridging Horizons" in Quezon City Hall by Philippine Navy Goodwill Ambassador for Culture and Arts, Kristine Soguilon–Lim.

“Bridging Horizons” is part of the five-year long project of the Philippine Navy.

Meanwhile, “This is Bethel” features Lim’s notes, letters, sketches, drawings and paintings during the times she was in therapy sessions, hospitals and the mental ward as she goes through her life battle with her physical and mental health.

The exhibit captures her emotional and artistic journey, highlighting her struggles and triumphs in overcoming physical and mental health challenges.

In alignment with Suicide Prevention Month this September and World Mental Health Month this October, the exhibit is intended to raise funds to help support military personnel who are battling their mental health challenges and to foster awareness and healing through art.

The exhibits will also be staged at the V. Luna and Manila Naval Hospitals from October 7 to 31.

Last August, Soguilon- Lim made history when Philippine Navy hailed her as Goodwill Ambassador for Culture and Arts, a first in the history of the Philippine Navy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In a ceremony held at the Philippine Navy Headquarters, Soguilon-Lim was honored with the prestigious title of Goodwill Ambassador for Culture and Arts by the Philippine Navy, a significant event marks a groundbreaking collaboration between the military institution and the arts community, showcasing the Navy's commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy and appreciation.

"Ms. Soguilon-Lim's dedication and artistic prowess have deeply resonated with audiences across borders, making her a beacon of inspiration for future generations," stated Flag-Officer-in-Command, Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr.

Soguilon-Lim, known for her masterful fusion of traditional and contemporary art forms, humbly accepted the title and expressed her gratitude for the honor.

"I am deeply touched by this recognition from the Philippine Navy," she remarked, "and I consider it a privilege to serve as a bridge between the worlds of culture and defense."

--

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.