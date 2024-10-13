Fil-Am 'Six' actress Yna Tresvalles on what makes a woman strong

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Yna Tresvalles strongly believes "SIX the Musical" brings out the best in women, whether those performing onstage or those they're performing for.

"Six" is a modern pop-inspired musical reimagining of the story of Britain's King Henry VIII's six wives — Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr — who are now given the platform to reclaim their own narratives.

Conceived by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show portrays the wives as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right, taking inspiration from contemporary pop artists like Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, Adele, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and more.

Tresvalles portrays Boleyn in what is her professional stage debut, and is being a part of "Six" for the first time with co-stars Liberty Stottor, Hannah Victoria, Lizzie Emery, Erin Summerhayes, and Milly Willows.

During the "Six" media call last October 9, the main cast was asked what for them makes a woman strong and Tresvalles — returning to the Philippines for the first time since the pandemic — gave her response.

For her, a strong person is one "who can hold or lift another person up who might not be able to hold themselves."

"In my experience, the strongest women and people in my life have been those that held the the other people around them," Tresvalles added.

The Fil-Am actress bounced off something Emery said about valid characterizations for strength like being able to be strong in the face of adversity, making quick decisions, knowing how to speak to a room eloquently, or being able to maintain your temper when you're hot-headed.

But Tresvalles said in "Six" that what defines the strength of women is they all speak up and hold spaces for each other.

"That can be perceived as weakness and [being] soft, but it's just beautiful," Tresvalles ended.

"Six" runs for a limited season at the Theater at Solaire until October 20.

