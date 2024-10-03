Philippine Philharmonic fundraising concert to feature 'Home Alone' songs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a fundraising concert next month featuring a line-up consisting of beloved tracks and pieces from cinematic history.

The orchestra will be led at the event aptly named "Music, Movies, Magic" by conductor Gerard Salonga.

Arman Ferrer, Lara Maigue, Cris Villonco, Diomedes Saraza, Camille Lopez-Molina, Jonathan Velasco, the Alice Reyes Dance Company, and the Philippine Madrigal Singers are also featured.

Anton Huang, Chairman of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society Inc. (PPOSI), said during a media event in Rustan's Makati last October 1 that "Music, Movies, Magic" would be a "celebration of the world's most beautiful conducted pieces, from the elegances of waltzes to operas and cinematic moments."

PPOSI Vice President Nestor Jardin shared some of his favorite musical compositions were actually theme songs or scores from films, citing examples like "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic," "Now We Are Free" from "Gladiator," and "Gabriel's Oboe" from "The Mission."

Jardin revealed the songs that would be performed at the event, including the overture from "The Great Waltz," several singers for "Tonight" from "West Side Story," a Michel Legrand medley by Villonco, and three holiday songs from the "Home Alone" films.

The PPO will perform with Saraza in their rendition of "Thais: Meditation" from "Titanic," the Madrigal Singers with "Iduyan Mo" from "Agila," and with Ferrer in two musical numbers featuring George Canseco.

Jardin explained that time constraint was considered to fit a two-hour concert. Show director Alex Cortez said the selected songs had to transport audiences to a world that was magical, "These are also iconic pieces that never seem to die."

Asked by Philstar.com about the positive benefits the concert would bring to the PPO other than funding, Jardin said it would be good for the musicians to have a different set of repertoire outside of classical music and to have a chance working with Salonga.

He reiterated that the PPO is the sole beneficiary of the concert, with funds going to retirees, musical instruments, uniforms, and scholarships.

Chairperson of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and former Miss Universe titleholder Margie Moran-Floirendo added that funding is the biggest need for theater and musical arts today, followed by youth education or awareness.

"Music, Movies, Magic" will take place in Circuit Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater on November 22.

