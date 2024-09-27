Marlon Luceñara showcases sustainable sculptures for 4th Hiraya exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay's Belmont Hotel continues its Hiraya series of lobby art exhibits by featuring the works of painter and sculptor Marlon Luceñara.

The artist's "Ang Hugis ng Imahinasyon" is the fourth Hiraya exhibit and is composed of Luceñara's abstract paintings and sculptures, the latter mostly out of sustainable and reused materials.

At the exhibit's launch held last September 25, Luceñara thanked his co-artists for showing their support and to God for his artistic talent that allows him to inspire young Filipinos.

"Dahil sa sculptures, ang dami ko nang naranasan," the artist from Sagay, Negros Occidental added.

An active member of art collectives, Luceñara is known for turning discarded items into decorative art.

Many of his sculptures are often bought by prominent figures. Actor Jackie Chan is said to have who purchased a jeep sculpture by the Filipino artist.

The Hiraya series advocates for the preservation of local culture and heritage, the hotel itself hoping guests leave with better understanding and awareness.

Past featured artists include the Blanco family, coffee artists Rens E. Tuzon and Esang Ocampo, and artists from ArtisteSpace.

A majority of the exhibit's proceeds will go to Luceñara. Beyond the "Ang Hugis ng Imahinasyon" exhibit, the artist also personally gave sculptures made of spoons, forks, bronze, and marble.

