Prodigy develops love for music after watching live violin performance on TV

MANILA, Philippines — For 24-year-old violin prodigy Adrian Ong, who has shown so much musical prowess in the past few years, his love for music was not inspired by a loved one who engaged in it.

Instead, watching a televised violin performance when he was four made such a strong impact on him that he requested for violin lessons as a hobby. Immediately enamored, he started on his musical journey.

“I tried swimming and taekwondo when we couldn’t find a teacher for me. By the time we found one through a family friend, I was already nine years old,” Ong recalled.

Thankfully, his parents, Jeanne and Alan Ong, supported his childhood dream, despite the fact that they initially wanted him to become a dentist.

Ong’s love for the art of music grew stronger after becoming a scholar at the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA) in Makiling. He never really expected to get into PHSA, where his love for music finally influenced his career path.

By the time he received the news, he was already enrolled in another university. Still, he followed his heart and immediately transferred to where he really wanted to be.

Later, Ong also entered — and graduated with honors — from the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan under another scholarship. He likewise received a merit-based scholarship from the Mannes School of Music, where he graduated with honors.

Adrian Ong in his Carnegie Hall recital debut.

Under mentors Mellissa Geronimo Esguerra, Gina Medina-Perez, Paul Sonner, Lewis Kaplan, and Yibin Li, Ong furthered his studies. He also attended masterclasses with master musicians Ilya Kaler, Almita Vamos, Charles Castleman, Philippe Quint, and Thanos Adamopoulos.

Besides polishing his musical instinct over the years, Ong learned to fall in love with every piece he played.

“Whatever I’m playing is my favorite. Currently, I’m practicing a waltz composed by Eugène Ysaÿe, so it’s now one of my favorites,” he said.

The intended emotions of the composer make the melodies memorable for Ong.

“I take note of the emotions, even the humor or the campiness of the song," the young violin prodigy shared.

Seeing colors in music

Because of the emotions behind the compositions, music inevitably transforms people. Ong always adored how music seems to be an invisible art form that brings people together. “It’s based on feelings and what you can express through sound,” he quipped.

By playing the violin, he witnesses stories as told by composers. “It’s interesting how I can peek into the composer’s life. I also imagine colors as I’m playing because of the story behind the song,” Ong shared.

Partaking in every composition’s story, Ong would see colors or moods, depending on the sound he plays. Music is heard by the ear, but somehow every harmony opens his eyes.

Having his orchestral debut with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) at the age of 17, Ong plowed through performance after performance. In May 2023, he played at Carnegie Hall in New York, achieving what seemed to be every classical musician’s dream.

“I had my own show. It was very fulfilling,” he said.

He even played alongside world-renowned Filipino-American pianist Victor Asunción, making the performance all the more meaningful.

Grateful was an understatement as to how Ong felt. The experience, for him, was insightful, thus solidifying Carnegie Hall as the highlight of his career after being declared one of the scholars of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ International Scholarship Program.

“It’s really very inspiring to play, especially with this generation as your audience,” Ong said.

After performing with fellow CCP scholars Aidan Baracol and Mark Rocas at the Young People’s Concert in 2023, Ong looked forward to the bright future of classical music in the Philippines. He found it easy to connect with the concert-goers, disproving the age-old misconception that classical music is too complex for young audiences.

Ong elaborated: “It’s easy to understand as long as you’re willing to listen. You just have to keep an open mind.”

Paying it forward

As part of the CCP’s International Scholarship Program, which provides financial support for academic and artistic learners who have achieved excellence in their respective art forms, Ong has decided to make the most out of the opportunity. He would watch concerts and attend masterclasses for other instruments.

For Ong, the scholarship opened more avenues for him to learn beyond the violin. “Each instrument requires a different view of music-making. Different instruments have different philosophies behind them,” he explained.

Slowly building a name for himself internationally, Ong wanted to prioritize his homeland first. He attended "Helping Through Music: A Benefit Concert for Childhope PH and Museo Pambata" in 2023, where an instrument petting zoo was held.

Ong recalled feeling indescribable joy upon seeing children express interest in the violin.

“I want to share what I learned here in the Philippines, with its next generation,” he declared.

Following through on this promise, he has begun coaching and collaborating with the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra, alongside Herrick Ortiz.

Playing the violin may have started as a hobby for Ong, but with each performance sharpening his distinct sound, his journey as a violinist has become clearer.

“I think this is what I’ll be doing for the rest of my life,” Ong said, smiling with fond certainty.

RELATED: Mindanaoan artists aim to break into mainstream music scene