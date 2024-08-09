SM Supermalls continues to champion local artists with newest 'Art Market'

SM Supermalls' dedication to empowering micro-, small and medium-sized Enterprises shines through at the Art Market of SM City Baguio, boosting the local economy.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls continues its tradition of championing local talent. Building on the success of SM City Baguio's art events such as Cordillera Hueniverse, Art in Bloom, Pandegka Series, and Impakabsat, it is now expanding its support to artists across the nation with the launch of the SM Art Market.

Since 2019, the mall has collaborated with over 500 local artists.

Started last July 31 and running through October 10, SM Art Market will transform 13 SM malls nationwide into dynamic art hubs.

This event underscores SM Supermalls' dedication to providing a marketplace for emerging local artists to showcase their creative and diverse range of artworks and connect with a wider audience through this platform.

Empowering MSMEs through creativity

Photo Release SM Supermalls shines a spotlight on local artistry with the Art Market at SM City Iloilo, supporting the creative industry.

The SM Art Market is more than just an art fair; it's a marketplace for empowering local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the creative industry.

By supporting and showcasing the works of local artists, SM Supermalls helps these entrepreneurs gain exposure, connect with wider audiences, and expand their businesses.

This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a thriving creative community and bolstering the local economy.

Photo Release Artists Joel Ferraris, Kevin Fernandez, Nick Lanes and Joy Fernando at the SM City Iloilo Art Market.

Participating malls and activation dates

SM City Baguio, July 31 to August 13

SM City Bacolod, August 1 to 14

SM Megamall, August 2 to 9

SM City Iloilo, August 5 to 18

SM Seaside City Cebu, August 6 to 19

SM CDO Downtown, August 5 to 15

SM Center Angono, August 16 to 31

SM Mall of Asia, August 26 to September 1

SM City Masinag, September 11 to 26

SM City Calamba, September 11 to 17

SM City San Pablo, September 25 to October 10

SM City Clark, September 25 to October 8

SM Lanang, September 26 to October 6

Join us in celebrating local art and talent. Don’t miss out on this inspiring event—discover, explore and be captivated by the SM Art Market!

Visit https://www.smsupermalls.com for more information and updates.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.