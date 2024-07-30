Philippine-Korea relations mark 75 years with heritage activities this August

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines ushers in the month of August with the 75th anniversary celebration of Philippine-Korean ties.

The KCC will hold a series of events reflecting both nations' rich cultural heritage through sports and family-oriented activities, headlined by a sports demonstration and a children's play.

The "Kicks & Sticks: Phil-Kor National Sports Demonstration" will see top athletes from Korea and the Philippines showcase their prowess in national sports at the Globe Auditorium in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on August 9.

Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters based in Seoul, will amaze audiences with a powerful and graceful Taekwondo performance, embodying the art, discipline, and spirit of the martial art.

Meanwhile the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation will demonstrate the precision and skill of Arnis with a presentation of techniques, moves, and drills.

Prior to the sports demonstration will be performances from NARA, the Korean Cultural Center's traditional performing team, and the Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe.

The Forest Music Band Dung Dda Koong.

On August 18 the KCC, in partnership with the Namwon National Gugak Center, will stage "The Forest Music Band Dung Dda Koong" at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater) inManila.

This interactive performance is ideal for children over three years old, immersing them in the enchanting sounds of four traditional Korean musical instruments: haegeum, gayageum, geomungo, and ajaeng.

A Korean nursery rhyme experience, the production revolves around six animal friends preparing for Tiger's birthday party,.

Both events are free to the public but tickets will be required for proper organization, with more details available through the KCC's social media channels.

