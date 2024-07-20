New Baguio museum puts spotlight on history of Philippine presidency

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang Heritage Mansions is poised to open its newest addition in one of Baguio City’s most-visited landmarks — The Mansion, showcasing the vibrant and diverse history of Philippine presidents.

With First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos’ latest announcement, the newest Presidential Museum in The Mansion is expected to draw visitors from Filipino families, students and youth in the nation’s north.

The Mansion is located along Romulo Drive in Baguio City, just across Wright Park.

In a sneak peek on the website museums.gov.ph, the Malacañang Heritage Museum showcases seven galleries highlighting the accomplishments from the country’s past presidents up to incumbent President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Aside from galleries that will showcase presidential artifacts and historical timelines, the Malacañang Heritage Museum will also have a souvenir shop for local and foreign tourists.

In an interview last April, the First Lady highlighted the new museum’s role to encourage the young generation of Filipinos to love their country.

In a recent announcement posted on Saturday, Araneta-Marcos was “thrilled” to announce that the museum will soon be open to the public.

“This beautiful space will be open to the public very soon and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” she said in a post on Instagram.

“If you want to take a peek, visit our website: museums.gov.ph. A heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in bringing this project to life,” she added.

Constructed in 1908, The Mansion boasts a rich history and grand architecture. Initially serving as the summer residence for American governors-general before World War II, it was handed over to the Philippines during the Commonwealth period. Currently, it functions as the official summer residence of the President.

The Presidential Museum in the Baguio Mansion House, according to the First Lady, is a replication of the successful Teus Museum in Malacanang, Manila.

Like the Teus Museum, the Presidential Museum in Baguio also houses a vast collection of priceless memorabilia, including presidential attire, footwear, flags and busts sculpted in the likeness of the former leaders.