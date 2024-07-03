Tanghalang Ateneo's 'Sintang Dalisay' to honor Ricky Abad, tour abroad

MANILA, Philippines — University theater company Tanghalang Ateneo is set to formally restage its Filipino adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet" after over a decade, the first of a season-long tribute to the late veteran of the stage Ricardo "Ricky" Abad.

Ricky co-directed the original production of "Sintang Dalisay" back in 2011 and had eyed to revive it, however, he passed away last December at 77.

TA is still pushing through with the 2024 version of "Sintang Dalisay" under the direction of Guelan Varela-Luarca, one of the many mentees Ricky guided over the years, including the production's first run.

In partnership with Areté, the creativity and innovation hub of the Ateneo de Manila University where Ricky served as Artistic Director, the show will be the first full-length Filipino non- musical production to be staged in the university's 840-seater Hyundai Hall.

"Sintang Dalisay" will also be kick off TA's 46th Season titled, "The Ricardo Abad Season," where the company will stage some of Ricky's favorite productions with the brands of frequent collaborators.

Like the Shakespearen tragedy it is based on, the show follows two lovers from feuding families, this time, in an imaginary Muslim community and performed through the Igal, a traditional dance form of the Sama-Bajau, with neo-ethnic and gamelan music.

"The biggest change is not having Sir Ricky around, but his spirit is still with us," said returning choreographer Matthew Santamaria during a press preview in Ateneo. "'Romeo and Juliet' is supposed to be a tragedy, but you will see a lot of joy because that's the kind of interpretation he gave 'Sintang Dalisay'."

Matthew also shared that because the show would be in a much bigger venue than before, including international runs in Belarus, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia, he had to make some changes to the choreography with the assistance of Brian Sy.

"This is a culmination of what Ricky may or may not have intended to created in TA," said Brian, who was part of the original cast. "He's prepared everyone in the past to have a voice."

Guelan pointed out how Ricky handled Shakespeare and how he made Shakespeare's works evolve into more radical ways, and Matthew chipped in that the late stage director "really tried to find the 'Philippine' in 'Philippine theater'."

The director described "Sintang Dalisay" as a post-colonial work given a Filipino theater company really took over a Western material.

"Sobrang Pinoy, [it's] not just imperial Manila but Mindanaoan. It's a sign of a robust theater ecology going alongside other productions," Guelan added, noting other local theater companies were booming.

Asked what a post-Ricky Ateneo theater would look like, Matthew said he imagines the late stage veteran telling him, "Do what you think is right, what is beautiful," ending by calling his legacy indelible.

"Sintang Dalisay" will run from July 6 to 20 with afternoon (2:00 p.m.) shows on July 6-7, 12-14, and 18-20, and evening (7:30 p.m.) shows on July 6-7, 13-14, and 19-20.

