'Promil kid,' visual artist CJ De Silva-Ong passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Visual artist CJ De Silva-Ong has passed on, her husband confirmed today. She was 36.

Ong said that his wife, CJ, suffered two strokes.

"She fought to the very end. Sadly, yesterday at 10:45 a.m., while in the ICU (intensive care unit), our beloved CJ suffered two strokes, and finally became one with the Universe.

"She was a loving wife to me, a loving cat-mom to our cats Andres and Max, and a loving daughter to her parents and uncle. She was a passionate Executive Creative Director in the industry she loved so much--advertising. She used her talents in illustration and painting in championing causes close to heart," Ong wrote on Facebook.

He acknowledged that his wife was known as one of the Promil kids, a series of commercials in the 1990s that featured some of the smartest and most intelligent kids.

"Most of you would remember her as a Promil Gifted Child in those commercials in the nineties, but from the many people who visited the hospital or sent in a message or two, I learned that Cj was a gift herself to the people who came to know her.

"Behind that tough and take-charge person you may know is such a sweet, caring girl. I will always remember her for the kindness she brought to people," Ong said.

Ong ended his tribute to his late wife by asking the public to celebrate CJ through music, conversations, coffee and good food.

He also added the wake and cremation details of CJ. The wake will be at the Heritage Park in Taguig City, while the cremation service will be on June 23.

RELATED: Art blooms all over Cubao X again