This ‘Captain America’ started riding motorcycles at 3

MANILA, Philippines — Jordi Trey could probably ride motorcycles as soon as he could walk.

The American stunt motorcycle rider shared to Philstar.com that he began riding bikes at the age of three.

“I’ve been riding motorcycles since I was three years old,” said Trey, who had been touring all over the world with Feld Entertainment production “Marvel Universe Live!” since he was 18.

“What I got to do is to ride this motorcycle around, run away from villains, fight some crime,” Trey described his character, Captain America, in the show.

“The riding we do in the show, the heroes and villains, are so unique, we have to get people from all over the world to assemble and fight some crime and we’re happy to be here in Manila,” he declared.

According to him, their riders for the show came from all over the world and they use different bikes, but all of these bikes are electric.

“Captain America’s bike is super electric. It’s called the electric trials bike,” he shared.

“Luckily, aesthetically, they look very similar to what you might see in the movie, especially this bike here, Captain America's bike that such an iconic piece to Captain America himself when he's not off the bike fighting crime, he's on the bike more so escaping from the crime. So the bike aesthetically looks a lot like what Captain America you might see him one of the movies, the comics, which is really exciting. But we pulled a few tricks by making this thing as an electric motorcycle again, that allows us to get into the arenas and travel all over the world.”

Since all their bikes are completely electric, these are charged for every show, and do not run on gas, which allows Trey and his team to go to arenas and travel.

When asked how safe their motorcycle stunts are in the show, he said, “That's actually the easy part because luckily we get to travel to work, perform every single day. We've been traveling all over the world for the past couple of years with the ‘Marvel Universe Live!.’ So luckily, we get to practice a lot. We have practice times, we have rehearsals before we even get to perform shows. We're practicing a rehearsal for hours with all of the cast, whether we're riding motorcycles, whether we're doing stage combat, martial arts or tricks, definitely safe, no accidents so far!”

Trey's Captain America is among the over 20 favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Villains featured in "Marvel Universe Live!," which presents a live depiction of the epic battles in the Marvel universe. The show runs until June 16 in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Tickets are available from P300 at www.smtickets.com or at any authorized SM Tickets outlet nationwide. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos