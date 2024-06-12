Independence Day 2024: 'Maging malaya at magpalaya' exhibit explores freedom through augmented reality

Gallery viewers take a different look at Remster Bautista's work

MANILA, Philippines — An exhibit at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Gallery finds unison in both traditional artworks and pieces viewed on a digital space.

Remster Bautista's "Maging malaya at magpalaya" is an example of an art exhibition where works can be eternally preserved through innovative means.

The artist's works decorate the NCCA's Gallery in Intramuros, but through the app Artivive, which specializes in augmented reality, viewers will see these pieces take on new appearances and meaning.

The exhibit is a reflection of how the term "freedom" has changed post-pandemic, coupled by the fast rise of Artificial Intelligence and technology.

While a digital world is the future, room remains for traditional art and Bautista magnifies the need for enhancement rather than replacement in his new exhibit.

"Maging malaya at magpalaya" runs at the NCCA Gallery in Intramuros, Manila until the end of June.

