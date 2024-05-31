'Attack on Titan' musical heading to New York

'Attack on Titan: The Musical' will be staged in the United States later this year.

MANILA, Philippines — The musical adaptation of the manga and anime series "Attack on Titan" is crossing the ocean from Japan to the United States later this year.

"Attack on Titan: The Musical" has lined up four shows from October 11 to 13 at Manhattan's New York City Center, over a year since the show debuted in Osaka and moved to Tokyo.

A majority of the Japanese cast will be reprising their roles, including Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Jaeger, Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman, Eito Konishi as Armin Alert, Ryo Matsuda as Levi Ackerman and Yasue Kazuaki as Marco Bott.

WATCH: Japan's 'Attack on Titan' musical announces New York play dates

Shota Matsuda will portray Jean Kirstein as originated by Yu Fukuzawa, while Yuri Takahashi will play Connie Springer as originally performed by Tomoya Nakanishi.

Screenwriter Masafumi Hata, musician KEN the 390, and lyricist Kaori Miura created the production based on a story by "Attack on Titan" creator Hajime Isayama.

The original manga ran for 11 years and has sold 140 million copies globally. "Attack on Titan" has been translated into nearly 20 languages in around 180 countries. The anime released its final episode last November after a 10-year run.

Like the anime and manga, "Attack on Titan: The Musical," directed by Go Ueki, follows survivors of humanity who take on the huge man-eating Titans. — Video from Attack on Titan Musical YouTube channel

