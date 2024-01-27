Manila International Book Fair 2024 set for September

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) will be holding its 2024 edition from September 11 to 15.

Like in past onsite editions, the 2024 MIBF will be at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Exhibitors and guest publishers attending the fair this year will be announced as the opening date approaches, hopefully exceeding the over a hundred that graced last year's edition.

Among last year's highlights was the book launch of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's first-ever novel, "Queen of the Universe."

The MIBF is one of the country's biggest book fairs, gathering publishers, writers and readers together to share and purchase books and other written material from both abroad and within the Philippines.

Its history dates back as early as 1980 when it was known as the month-long Bookfair Manila. For a time, the fair went online due to the pandemic but came back in person in 2022.

