Fil-Aussies Abigail Adriano, Seann Miley Moore reprising 'Miss Saigon' roles for Manila run

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian actors Abigail Adriano and Seann Miley Moore will portray the lead roles in "Miss Saigon" as the award-winning musical returns to Philippine shores later this year.

Production company GMG Productions announced Adriano's casting on its social media pages with the help of theater veteran Lea Salonga, who originated Kim in London's West End in 1989.

"This is a mammoth undertaking, as I'm sure you are aware. It's not a brand new show so I think you are fully aware of what is required of you," said Salonga in a video being viewed by a smiling Adriano.

Salonga's advice for the 19-year-old Adriano was to "enjoy every moment of the process of creating the character, something to call absolutely yours."

Adriano was initially speechless at Salonga's message, even admitting she wanted to cry as she fanned herself. She later confirmed her casting on her own social media accounts.

GMG Productions then announced that Moore would be taking on the role of Engineer, which he currently plays in the Australian production of "Miss Saigon" in Adelaide, which runs until the first weekend of February,

The Sydney-based Adriano currently plays Kim in the Adelaide production, having portrayed her during the musical's run in Sydney Opera House.

She previously appeared in "Matilda the Musical" as Alice, was a contestant on "The Voice Kids Australia" on the team of Spice Girls member Mel B, and starred in the television series "The Unlisted."

The Indonesia-born Moore has competed on "The X Factor," "The Voice Australia," and "Eurovision: Australia Decides." He has also released two extended plays.

Cameron Mackintosh’s new version of Boublil & Schönberg’s "Miss Saigon" was first staged in London back in 2014 and received record-breaking advance sales and praises from critics.

It originally premiered in London's West End with Salonga starring opposite Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce — the two reprised their respective roles of Kim and The Engineer on Broadway two years later.

The musical is a retelling of Giacomo Puccini's "Madame Butterfly" set during the Vietnam War. Kim navigates the chaos of Saigon, falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, and goes on a three-year quest for reunion, all while harboring a heart-wrenching secret.

"Miss Saigon" itself has a deep connection with Filipinos as other than Salonga and Adriano, other Filipino actors have famously appeared on the musical like Jon Jon Briones, Joanna Ampil, Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada, and several more.

The new Manila production of "Miss Saigon" will run from March 23 to May 5, extended by two weeks because of overwhelming demand.

RELATED: 'Miss Saigon' opens audition for 'Tam' role