Xian Lim holding solo art exhibit following breakup with Kim Chiu

Xian Lim: ‘I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve had my highs and lows, but it’s just a matter of pushing through.’

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker and artist Xian Lim will be holding a solo art exhibit this month in Makati, almost a month after confirming his split with longtime girlfriend Kim Chiu.

Xian and Art Cube Gallery announced the former would be staging his "Daffodils & Dandelions" exhibit beginning January 13 in Art Cube's exhibition space in Makati.

Both announcements were through a post that showed an oil painting of an individual whose hand melted off.

The actor staged exhibits in the past, most recently two in 2022 titled "Random Things" and "Promises of Tomorrow."

Best known for his roles in "My Binondo Girl," "Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo?," "Bride for Rent," and "The Story of Us" with Kim, Xian will next be seen on the GMA show "Love. Die. Repeat." opposite Jennylyn Mercardo.

Xian and Kim confirmed their breakup two days before Christmas last year, after rumors of their split circulated for weeks.

During a press conference for "Love. Die. Repeat." earlier this month, Xian gave a nonanswer on the possibility of rekindling his relationship with Kim.

"Lahat nga na mga pangyayari sa buhay, it happens for a reason. So, we just have to move forward kung ano man 'yun. Dapat naman talaga okay. We just got to work. People working," Xian said at the time. "'Yun naman 'yung gusto natin, work on yourself and just keep on doing different things, doing different projects, keeping busy."

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin previously claimed that if Kim revealed the real reason for their breakup, Xian would no longer have a showbiz career.

