Theater veteran Ricky Abad passes away at 77

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning theater director and a professor emeritus of the Ateneo de Manila University Dr. Ricardo "Ricky" Abad has passed away at the age of 77.

Ateneo, through its creativity and innovation hub Areté where Abad was the Artistic Director, confirmed his death last December 26.

Abad obtained his Ph.D. in Sociology from New York's Fordham University and was a recipient of many recognitions by and of the stage.

He was recently bestowed the "Natatanging Gintong Parangal bilang Pinakamahusay na Alagad ng Sining ng Teatro," having spent decades working with the Ateneo Fine Arts Department as its founding director and the theater organization Tanghalang Ateneo as its longest-serving artistic director and moderator.

The hub recognized Abad as the spirit behind its development as a cultural institution, devising its artistic programs and presentations.

"We remember him fondly for his passion, humor, and lust for life, and for shaping Tanghalang Ateneo, Areté, and the Loyola School's theater tradition, into what it is known for today: courageous and forward-thinking artistry, uncompromising discipline, and intellectual rigor," Areté added.

"But more than these, to many Ricky was a warm friend, the best drinking buddy, a lover of life, and a father to many college kids finding their way in the jungle of adulthood," the hub ended. "Forever shall we remember Ricky's fire, his tempests, his spirit, his laughter."

