Filipino astrophotographer denies faking, editing Mayon, Andromeda galaxy in single frame

MJ Magallon said that it took him two attempts to capture the shot.

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino astrophotographer captured a stunning image of the Mayon Volcano with the Andromeda galaxy.

According to a report by Kim Atienza in "24 Oras," astrophotographer MJ Magallon captured the glowing crater of Mayon with the nearest major galaxy to the Earth's Milky Way, which is located 2.5 million lightyears away.

Magallon said that it took him two attempts to capture the shot.

"Doon sa kuha ko na 'yun 'yung Mayon para siyang magnet ng ulap eh so lahat ng ulap pumupunta sa kanya halos so isa pa po 'yun obstruction," he explained.

"Very rare 'yung ganung klase ng photograph kasi it takes precise planning and technique to do it," he added.

Philippine Space Agency physicist Dr. Dominic Guana, however, believed that the photo has been edited.

"Andromeda galaxy po 'yung photo na 'yun. Subalit 'yung laki ito po 'yung misleading. Hindi po ganu'n kalaki 'yun 'pag kinunan kasabay ng Mayon Volcano," he said.

"Possibility po niyan is separate 'yung Mayon Volcano and kinunan din ng separate 'yung Andromeda galaxy," he added.

Magallon denied the physicist's comment.

"I can contest that kasi if you’re using telephoto lens... hindi itsurang star ang Andromeda Galaxy. I took a series of photos habang palubog si Andromeda sa likod ni Mayon. Pumili ako ng pagpapatung-patungin ko. Sa astrophotography, tinatawag nila 'tong composite. Walang pinalitan, walang binawasan, pinagpatong patong lang just to improve the image quality," he said.

"Ang real value ng photograph is nakunan ko sila nang sabay in one frame. Kaya proud ako sa image na 'yun," he added.

RELATED: Pantone names Peach Fuzz as 2024 Color of the Year