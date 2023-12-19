WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reads favorite parts of her ‘Queen of the Universe’ novel

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently read her favorite excerpts from her debut novel, “Queen of the Universe.”

During her launch as first LazAffiliates Ambassador, Wurtzbach revealed her picks from The Wish List by LazAffiliates, an exclusive gifting suite where LazAffiliates can curate special gift sets with their favorite Lazada products. Among her picks, of course, is her novel “Queen of the Universe.”

Finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones can be overwhelming, especially when there are many to choose from. Mishie de la Cruz, Head of Affiliates at Lazada Philippines shared, “If you find yourself in a time crunch or struggling to pick the perfect gift, The Wish List is your solution.”

This curated collection unveils handpicked gift sets by LazAffiliates, making the gifting process a seamless experience. The program aims to give one access to exclusive experiences, brand rewards, and creative income through commissions earned by sharing affiliate links to Lazada finds.

When it comes to finding gifts, Pia makes it a point to be thoughtful with her choices. She shared, “One of the ways I show my love to the special people in my life is through giving gifts. I will usually do a little research to figure out what it is they want or need. Nothing makes me happier than seeing my loved ones appreciating and enjoying the gifts I gave them. I also prepared a list to make sure I don’t miss out on anyone.”

Pia also expressed her excitement in becoming the first LazAffiliates ambassador, “Becoming a member of LazAffiliates has not only allowed me to share product recommendations I genuinely love, but it has also provided me with creative income opportunities. I appreciate the flexibility and simplicity of the program. It allows me to seamlessly integrate LazAffiliates into my content and most of all, provide me with the best that Lazada has to offer when it comes to products, perks, and exclusive experiences.” — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

