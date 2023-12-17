Former CCP president, Pinto Museum founder knighted in the French Order of Arts and Letters

French Ambassador Marie Fontanel (third from left) is flanked by former Cultural Center of the Philippines president Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso (left) and Pinto Art Museum founder Dr. Joven Cuanang (right). Also in photo is Filipino public historian and academic Ambeth R. Ocampo (extreme right).

MANILA, Philippines — Two cultural movers in the Philippines have been knighted in the French Order of Arts and Letters.

Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso, former chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), and Dr. Joven Cuanang, president and founder of the Pinto Art Museum, have been awarded the Rank of Chevalier in the Order of Arts and Letters of France by French Ambassador Marie Fontanel.

The awarding took place at the French Ambassador’s Residence last December 5.

The French National Order of the Arts and Letters is an award given by the Ministry of Culture to individuals who have been outstanding in their artistic creation or who have contributed to the promotion of culture in France and in the world.

When he was CCP president and NCCA chairman, Lizaso made it a priority to bring culture to the people.

In his acceptance speech, Lizaso explained his strategy: Since the common Filipino did not go to the CCP to watch concerts and plays, then it was for the CCP to go to them, in parks, open spaces, thus developing the institution’s outreach program.

He also supported the collaboration between French and Filipino artists, particularly in theater and music, making available the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra for performances of French répertoire together with guest conductor, Michael Cousteau.

The French Ambassador also recognized the dedication of Dr. Cuanang to support the visual arts in the Philippines through the founding of the Pinto Arts Museum. She said that while in France, the government and private foundations provided funding for culture and the arts, individual initiatives in the Philippines, such as the Pinto Museum, are exemplary.

Related to this, Dr. Cuanang recently opened the doors of Pinto in Antipolo, Rizal, for the “Diamond in the Rough” exhibition that opened the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of French-Philippine Diplomatic Relations. Ambassador Fontanel said she looks forward to visiting the museum soon.

RELATED: Arsenio 'Nick' Lizaso: Too passionate to stop