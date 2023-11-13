Perreras wins P1M in maiden PCSO-Sentro Artista art tilt

From left: Jay Ruiz, Marjorie Ruiz, Quezon City 3rd District councilor Dr. Geleen Lumbad, first runner-up Pastor Wilfredo Calbayog, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, champion Eduardo Perreras, PCSO General Manager Mel Robles, second runner-up Richard Dela Cruz, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde pose for a photo during Friday’s event at Greenhills Mall in San Juan City.

MANILA, Philippines – A self-taught visual artist from Angeles, Pampanga turned in a masterpiece entitled “We are one family or Isang Pamilya Tayo” to capture the grand prize of the first ever art competition of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Sentro Artista.

Eduardo Perreras took home the P1-million grand prize by topping 11 other finalists of the inaugural art competition entitled “Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong” during the Friday’s awarding ceremony at the lobby of Greenhills Mall in San Juan City.

“I focused my art on hindi uurong [won’t backdown]. It was based on my personal experience that everytime I saw an old person, I do everything to help,” Perreras said. “The mother and child in the middle symbolizes the entire Filipino family where they are carried by the whole nation.”

“Based on the PCSO theme, it emphasized the true nature of the Filipinos for being helpful with each other during difficult times,” added Perreras, who was congratulated by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, who handed the award, and PCSO General Manager Mel Robles.

Robles, for his part, congratulated the winners, saying the art competition was a resounding success and embodied what the PCSO is all about: Charity to all.

“Judging from the works of all the participants, they are all beautiful that capture and embodies what the essence of the PCSO is — and that’s kawang gawa [charity]. That’s why the recurring theme is “Hindi umuurong sa pagtulong o bayanihan, which is always part of being a Filipino,” Robles said.

Bagging the first runner-up and a cash prize of P250,000 was Pastor Wilfredo Labana from Calbayog City, Samar. Finishing third and raking in P150,000 richer was Richard Dela Cruz, who traces his roots in Oton, Iloilo.

Prior to the awarding ceremony, Araneta-Marcos, Robles, actress Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde, Sentro Artista co-founder Jay Ruiz and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora led the traditional-ribbon cutting to open the program.

Rep. Arjo Atayde of Quezon City’s 1st District, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Quezon City 3rd District councilor Dr. Geleen Lumbad also graced the event.

The panel of judges chaired by Dean Raul Isidro, based the top three winners on composition, color, adherence to the theme and rendering. The other members of the jury are Fil Delacruz, Juno Galang, Elmer Borlongan and Salvador Ching.

Marjorie Ruiz, founding partner and owner of Sentro Artista, expressed her gratitude to all who supported the contest despite the challenges, and the numerous participants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The winning entries will be exhibited in at Sentro Artista’s hub at the Arton Strip along Katipunan Extension in Quezon City. A number of entries have already been sold during the first few days of the exhibit, and some of the shortlisted entries may still be purchased through the gallery.

“We really wanted the local art scene to get back on its feet. And to give our local artists hope and a lifeline that in spite of the hardships and concerns that they constantly face every day, there are many people who are willing to help and give them a hand to rise up above these challenges,” Ruiz said.

Nine other finalists — Benjamin Cruz, Teodorico Rili Cumagon lll, Niño Cris Odosis, Crisanto Sator, Ramsid Winston Labe, Noel Sagayap, Melchor Bernaldo, Rolando Yakit and James Gabito — took home P75,000 each.

Due to the tremendous success of the competition with entries literally coming from all over the country, Robles vows to support efforts to revitalize the local art scene in the future.

“Definitely, we will continue with this to support our local artists and to encourage them to come up with better and excellent art works,” he said.

Also in attendance were Masbate Governor Antonio Kho, businessmen Art Atayde and Joseph Lumbad, Rico Gonzalez, among others.