Filipino, Indians celebrate Diwali Mela to strengthen dynamism of vibrant community

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 4:55pm
Filipino Indian Commerce & Welfare Society Inc. president Manjinder "James" Kumar
Filipino Indian Commerce & Welfare Society Inc. president Manjinder “James” Kumar
MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino Indian Commerce & Welfare Society Inc. successfully held the Diwali Mela 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center last Saturday. 

Thousands of Indians attended the celebration which featured performances from Indian artists Inderjit Nikku, Kulwinder Kally, Gurlej Akhtar and Gurnam Bhullar. 

During his speech Filipino Indian Commerce & Welfare Society Inc. president Manjinder “James” Kumar highlighted the significance of Diwali festival, one of the most important holidas in India celebrated around the world. 

“Our goal is to strengthen the dynamism of our vibrant Filipino Indian community in the Philippines by promoting and celebrating such important festivities,” Kumar said. 

In an interview with the media including Philstar.com, Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran said that Diwali represents victory. 

"This Diwali festival is the festival of light. It represents the victory of light over darkness and hope," he said. 

"It is a festival where we look forward with hope. So, in these difficult times, what the message that we'd like to convey is that together we will hope for a better future," he added. 

RELATED: Bollywood stars to visit Philippines for Diwali Festival

