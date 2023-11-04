Filipino artists take spotlight at 'Sining Lokal' hotel exhibit

Pinta at Likha Arts Society (Pintakha) president Nathaniel San Pedro with one of his paintings (left). Wire sculpture by John Infante (right). These artworks are on view in various areas of Tryp Hotel until December 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Three painters and one sculptor from the Pintakha (Pinta at Likha) Arts Society are featured in the two-month-long exhibition at the Tryp Hotel in SM Mall of Asia complex.

Nathaniel San Pedro, who sits as Pintakha's president, presented several local avian species in his acrylic on canvas works. He is known for his paintings on birds, like his obra "Ibong Adarna," which is displayed prominently in the exhibit area.

Another of his works, "Wanderer (Barn Swallow), an acrylic on canvas painting adorns the main dining hall. San Pedro has been painting full-time since 2019 and has been in 30 shows (both group and solo) here and abroad.

Simply dubbed "Sining Lokal - Closet Chronicles: A Kaleidoscope of Personal.Narratives," the exhibition features the works of Nathaniel San Pedro, Jan Michael "Mick" Barretto, John Infante and Jeram "Japs" Apostol. All four budding artists are members of the Pintakha Arts Society, which has 10 artist members, to date. The society was formed in 2017 to promote local artists and their individual expressions.

Meet the artists

Infante, the lone sculptor in the group, did not foresee himself having a career in visual arts after graduating with his Architecture degree from the Far Eastern University. He started his artistic journey at the tender age of eight, winning an art contest, after creating a 12-foot Christmas tree, made from recycled trash.

For three weeks, he collected take out boxes of chicken meals from a popular convenience store and treated each one so it can withstand rain. From there, he started dabbling in aluminum wires where he molded interesting sculpted pieces like a gilded shoe ("Jordan 1"), a scene from a movie ("The Way of Water" - aluminum with coat) and a couple in a wedding proposal ("The Golden Moment").

On the other hand, visual artist Jan Michael "Mick" Barretto delights the senses with his abstraction pieces splotched against a dark background.

He started creating abstract works since 2020, employing the mixed media of impasto paint and gold leaf. As he was not good with faces, he opted to go for faceless "stick humans" and adorned them in beautiful displays of color. His "Prima Ballerina" series of identically-sized paintings come in six versions, while his "Dancing Ballerina" pieces come in 20" x 20" sized frames done in mixed media.

Jeram "Japs" Apostol has been painting for eight years now, right after completing his AB in Animation degree from the College of Saint Benilde. He said it was his first time to try a black background from his usual beiges and browns.

The 33-year-old visual artist revealed that he was into comic figures for six years before he tried doing abstract pieces. His "Light" series, done with acrylic on a 16" x 16" canvas, is an interesting interplay of bright hues on a stark background.

Sining Lokal visual art pieces (paintings and sculptures) will be on display until late December this year at the Tryp lobby lounge, the Bebederos bar and Milagritos restaurant. Art aficionados are invited to view the works during office hours.

"Sining Lokal does not only support local art, but also music and cuisine among others. Our guests will see, feel and amplify the culture of Manila and the rest of the Philippines. This makes our guests as if they are locals," said hotel manager Edison Gonzalo Rosales, who has been with the hotel since it opened in 2019.

He added that their guests come from nearby business process outsourcing (BPO) offices, as well as convention sites like the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), SMX Convention Center and the World Trade Center. Returning balikbayans and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs )returning to the provinces for a visit and/or those that fly back abroad and resume their work are also among their frequent guests.

"Being truthful to Tryp's tagline, #PoweredByTheCity, Sining Lokal is a project that aims to highlight Filipino artists and craftsmanship. We, at Tryp by Wyndham, embrace the power of local art, as we believe exhibits are more than just empowerment for our local artists to express their voices, as they are also another way of appreciating and celebrating cultural diversity," said Dean Cid, chief operating officer and general manager of Phinma Hospitality, the entity that runs and operates Tryp and Microtel Hotels around the country.

