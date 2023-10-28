^

Arts and Culture

Vintage silver, rare artwork at Segundo Auction this November

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 2:12pm
Vintage silver, rare artwork at Segundo Auction this November
This iconic event promises to infuse a modern yet classic holiday spirit into the hearts of art and antique enthusiasts.
Casa de Memoria via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Casa de Memoria announced that the eagerly awaited Segundo Auction is set to take place on November 18 at the Palacio de Memoria.

This iconic event promises to infuse a modern yet classic holiday spirit into the hearts of art and antique enthusiasts. It is a testament to the resplendent history and culture that defines this extraordinary venue. 

As a precursor to the event, Casa de Memoria will host a preview of the auction, commencing on October 27 and running through November 17. This exclusive preview period provides an opportunity for patrons and collectors to explore the rich selection of items set to go under the hammer.

The Segundo Auction will feature a curated assortment of art, antiques and collectibles, each carefully chosen for its ability to evoke the holiday spirit in a modern context.

Patrons can anticipate a wide array of captivating pieces, including vintage silver, exquisite jewelry, rare artwork, and an array of timeless heirlooms. Every item in this collection has been meticulously selected to embody the essence of classic holiday charm while resonating with a contemporary audience.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a novice in the world of fine art and antiques, the Segundo Auction offers a unique opportunity to acquire pieces of exceptional quality and cultural significance.

In addition to the extraordinary selection of items, guests will have the privilege of enjoying the elegant ambiance of Palacio de Memoria, a venue that seamlessly blends history and luxury. The Segundo Auction promises to be an event that not only celebrates the season but also pays homage to the art and culture that have shaped our traditions.

RELATED'More resilient' artists gather at 13th Tam-awan Int'l Arts Festival

