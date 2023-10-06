^

The Philippines' 1st 'sustainable' museum opened in Parañaque

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 2:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. (PAEC) created the very first Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Museum in the Philippines, the Change Maker 2040, located in 88 Square Mall in Parañaque City. 

The SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 with the aim to transform our world. They are a call to action to end poverty and inequality, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy good health, justice, and prosperity. It is critical that no one is left behind.

This unique museum is the very first of its kind in the country with the hopes of letting the Filipinos know their importance in achieving the 17 goals laid out as SDGs.

“I invite you to imagine a world that works. A world in balance, not mired in crisis. A united world, on the way to the SDGs, without leaving anyone behind. I want you to remember that what we can imagine, we can achieve. Particularly when we come together. Unity is at the heart of the SDGs because achieving any single goal requires achieving them all. And this is only possible when people themselves unite for change,” said Marina Ponti, the Global Director of United Nations SDG Action Campaign said through a virtual video broadcast during the grand launching of Change Maker 2040 recently. 

“'Unite to act' is the core campaign message of our campaign. United does not mean everyone doing the same thing or thinking the same way. It means people coming together, in all our diversity, to give humanity and our planet a beautiful, sustainable future. It’s a message of hope, of possibilities and of the urgency of action now,” she added.  

Ponti also thanked PAEC’s President and Chief Executive Officer for the creativity, passion, and determination in making an interactive museum focused on the SDGs become a reality in the Philippines.

Unite to Act is the UN SDG Action Campaign’s 2023 initiative aimed at mobilizing and inspiring action for the SDGs. The campaign hinges around the success of the Activator – a digital tool that invites global citizens to take a picture of themselves with the Unite to Act filter, upload their commitment to the SDGs, and register themselves on the unique Global Map.

