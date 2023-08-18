^

Arts and Culture

Long weekend must-watch: Ballet Manila's 'Ibong Adarna' takes flight on August 19, 20

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
August 18, 2023 | 5:11pm
Long weekend must-watch: Ballet Manila's 'Ibong Adarna' takes flight on August 19, 20
Award-winning "Ibong Adarna" goes on stage for two days
Ballet Manila/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The mythical bird with a magical voice that can heal illnesses takes flight once again, as Ballet Manila re-stages its award-winning Ibong Adarna in Aliw Theater on August 19 and 20.

This two-day dance production concludes the ballet company’s 25th performance season, “Of Hope and Homecoming.”

“After a three-year hiatus, we’re so excited to let 'Ibong Adarna' take flight once again and show Filipino audiences its captivating beauty as well as bring to fore valuable Filipino traits, such as love for family, forgiveness, kindness, and good over evil,” said Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, Ballet Manila’s founder, artistic director, and chief executive officer.

A classic 16th century Filipino epic poem, "Ibong Adarna" is a story that revolves around three princes and their ailing father, King Fernando, whose only hope for recovery is the magical bird. So each of the three princes embark on a perilous journey, where they encounter different obstacles and challenges to catch the elusive bird. The first prince embarks on a journey and succeeds in encountering the bird, but it sings and lulls him to sleep, and he is turned into stone.

The second prince sets out afterwards but eventually suffers the same fate. Soon, it was the turn of the third prince to go and look for the magical bird, and because he had the purest heart and treated the hermit he met along the way very well, the hermit rewarded him with a knife and native lemon to help him stay awake when he encounters the bird and it sings to him, as well as a golden rope to capture the bird, and a bucket of water to revive his brothers. Will the third prince succeed in doing all these? Will his envious brothers allow him to inherit their father’s kingdom?

Lessons on love, forgiveness and the triumph of good over evil take center stage as the story of "Ibong Adarna" unfolds on stage.

Since it premiered in August 2017, Ballet Manila’s re-telling of this Filipino classic, choreographed by Gerardo Francisco Jr., has already garnered many accolades, including Best Outstanding Production at the 30th Aliw Awards in 2017. Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards honored it with multiple recognitions, including Outstanding Modern Dance Production, Outstanding Choreography for Modern Dance, Outstanding Ensemble for Modern Dance, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Male Lead, and Outstanding Female Lead.

With all the awards the show has earned, Francisco is all the more driven to live up to its standards to give audiences the best show every time "Ibong Adarna" is staged. He shared, “The pressure is there. I need to stand by my standards, most especially to those who were able to watch the ballet during our world premiere. I need to exceed their expectations.”

The production was all set to go on a national tour in 2020, but the plan had to be shelved due to the pandemic. According to Macuja-Elizalde, the Ibong Adarna that will be staged this month will be the touring version, where some dancers perform double or triple roles, and the production is more streamlined.

"Ibong Adarna" will be staged at Aliw Theater on August 19 at 8:00 p.m. and on August 20 at 5:00 p.m. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph or call 8891-9999. To know more about Ballet Manila and its shows, visit www.balletmanila.com.ph.

vuukle comment

BALLET MANILA

IBONG ADARNA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'A spiritual biography': Sean Ferrer on New York Times best-selling book about mom Audrey Hepburn
August 1, 2023 - 5:11pm

'A spiritual biography': Sean Ferrer on New York Times best-selling book about mom Audrey Hepburn

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | August 1, 2023 - 5:11pm
How different was Audrey Hepburn the Hollywood superstar from Audrey, Sean Hepburn Ferrer’s mom?
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;I&rsquo;m not exaggerating&rsquo;: Audrey Hepburn&rsquo;s son Sean Ferrer praises the Philippines
Exclusive
August 1, 2023 - 9:58am

‘I’m not exaggerating’: Audrey Hepburn’s son Sean Ferrer praises the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | August 1, 2023 - 9:58am
Sean Hepburn Ferrer, eldest son of Audrey Hepburn, could feel the energy of his fashion and female empowerment icon mom in...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Philippine Ballet Theatre stages reimagined epic Bicolano love story
July 30, 2023 - 9:52am

Philippine Ballet Theatre stages reimagined epic Bicolano love story

By Jan Milo Severo | July 30, 2023 - 9:52am
Philippine Ballet Theatre (PBT) opened its 37th season with an all-Filipino ballet called "Ibalon" at the Samsung Performing...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Samsung debuts first ever premiere room for historic Juan Luna exhibit
July 24, 2023 - 3:27pm

Samsung debuts first ever premiere room for historic Juan Luna exhibit

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 24, 2023 - 3:27pm
Filipino painter Juan Luna was best-known for his "The Spoliarium," a painting which he worked on for eight months and...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Presumed Beethoven skull fragments return to Vienna
July 22, 2023 - 10:26am

Presumed Beethoven skull fragments return to Vienna

By Agence France-Presse | July 22, 2023 - 10:26am
Skull fragments, presumed to be from Ludwig van Beethoven, have returned to Vienna, where the legendary 19th century German...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipina teenager being pushed as among world's youngest saints
July 20, 2023 - 4:30pm

Filipina teenager being pushed as among world's youngest saints

By Kristofer Purnell | July 20, 2023 - 4:30pm
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Laoag is attempting to institutionalize late devout teenager Niña Ruiz-Abad as a...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with