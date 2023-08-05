A state of flux: Kankan Ramos' exhibit combines passion and creativity

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Kankan Ramos, whose art delights with light and positive colors, presented her newest art pieces in an exhibit called “Flux” at the Art Lounge Manila Molito.

This display of creative art represents a compilation of Reyes’ recent works, which showcase her profound exploration of the state of flux —the dynamic, ever-changing nature of thoughts, actions and creativity.

"Flux” is an invitation to experience the artist's journey through her creative process. It's a celebration of the ebb and flow of thoughts, the tumultuous waves of creativity, and the calm that resides within the storm. This exhibition is a testament to the beauty of the creative mind in motion, a dynamic yet soothing experience that is sure to resonate with audiences.

The exhibit consists of a series of framed pieces and sculptural works. Ramos’ framed pieces are distinct for their ephemeral swathes of colors on clear acrylic sheets. The use of bold blues and vivid violets, accentuated with gold outlines, also makes these art pieces stand out. They never fail to capture viewers’ attention, pulling them into the depths of the artist’s mind. These colors seem to denote resonant waves of thought or action, visual metaphors for the artist’s cerebral processes.

"Cultivate Happiness"

These framed masterpieces have the unique ability to serve as snapshots of the artist’s frame of mind. They are not static representations of a single moment. Instead, they capture the essence of a state of flux — the continuous flow of creativity. They reflect the artist’s thoughts and emotions.

Ramos’ body of work is dynamic and cathartic. There is an inherent sense of movement in each piece, a testament to the artist's exploration of action and change. Yet, they also embody a sense of tranquility and Zen. Despite the action depicted, there is a serenity that pervades each work.

It is the result of many decades of work, having been exposed to art through summer workshops early in life and instantly falling in love with the craft so much so that she has made a career out of it.

In 1996, at age 20, Ramos graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts, majoring in Advertising. She went on to work in the advertising world but never once forgetting to pursue her passion for painting and other forms of art. Now the managing partner of InvictusPH, she continues to balance her work (running a digital marketing company) and her passion (painting and other forms of art).

"The Harmony of Experience"

The art of Kankan Ramos is a colored testament to the inner world, molded from undulations of life and circumstances. Her works draw from personal experiences and feelings within. Each face, each vista, gives form to the emotions and realizations that have impacted her journey and variegated her being.

Ramos uses art as a means to explore identity, relations and metamorphosis of the self with an approach grounded in observation and experimentation. Stroke by stroke, she produces a layering of insights and experiences that accrue on the canvas as they have on her soul.

