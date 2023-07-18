'A life lived in art is a life not wasted' â€” Tirso Cruz III

^

Arts and Culture

'A life lived in art is a life not wasted' — Tirso Cruz III

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2023 | 9:10am
Film Development Council of the Philippines chairman Tirso Cruz III (second from left) together with Ortigas Art Festival organizers
Philstar.com/Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — The Ortigas Art Festival formally opened the sixth edition of the annual event at the Estancia Capitol Commons in Pasig City.

The month-long event will showcase works in visual arts, photography, film, and dance; as it endeavors to make art accessible to all.

"Art in any form is a tool for social change. It reflects society's sense of reality," said  National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) project manager Mark Omaña.

"This is a much-anticipated yearly event and we are a proud partner for the past two years now. To elevate creative excellence, we must first nurture artistic expression around the Philippines. The pursuit of happiness and finding it is the theme of the curated films that will be screened during the festival. These include 'Sonata,' 'Pauwi Na,' and 'Paglipay.' A life lived in art is a life not wasted. The expression of art itself knows no boundaries," enthused Film Development Council of the Philippines chairman Tirso Cruz III.

Encouraging young artists to explore and redefine art expression, the festival organizers also greenlit the 3rd Vertical Film Competition, where entrants submit 10-minute short films captured on a mobile phone!

"We started small, then expanded to include many aspects of the arts. There's a continuing dialogue between viewers and artists that was established through a comment board located at the exhibition areas of the second and third floors," intoned festival consultant Helen Mirasol.

The festival coincided with the week of school graduation activities among schools in Pasig City. The city just celebrated its 450th anniversary as a chartered entity.

"We have co-curators from art groups of Pangasinan, Bulacan, Cebu, and Davao. There are 450 artworks from 250 artists. We've collaborated with artists from other areas and we have gone beyond the confines of our exhibit through the art caravan. Let art connect us all," intimated lead curator Renato Habulan.

The 6th Ortigas Art Festival runs from July 12 through August 13 in Estancia Capitol Commons. The mounted exhibits on the mall's ground, second, and third levels are open for public viewing daily during mall hours.

RELATED: 'Proud na proud pa siya': Jose Rizal's blood in hanky probably mistakenly washed by helper – Ambeth Ocampo

