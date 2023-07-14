Pampanga art masters' 'Obra' exhibit ongoing in Clark International Airport until July 15

MANILA, Philippines — One characteristic of Clark International Airport (CRK) is that it highlights its valued sense of place.

Proud of its natural terrain and the history of the place that helped shape its environs, the airport drew inspiration from its surrounding wonders, like its accents of greens and blues that emulates its landscape of vast fields and clear blue waters, the gray floor finish that serves as reminder of the lava fields of Mount Pinatubo, and the cathedral ceilings that mimic Central Luzon’s majestic caves.

Finding a home in this midst is “Obra,” an art exhibit which presents the work of Pampanga Art Masters.

Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. President and CEO Noel F. Manankil led the opening of the exhibit at Clark International Airport together with the event organizer Bennylee Luat Baltazar-Bondoc of A&B Events.

Copper bonsai by Andy Bondoc

Manankil, who is a Kapampangan, said, “We strive to present an airport that our region can pride itself with. Part of this is to reflect our strong local culture and heritage, not just in the design of the airport but also in our activities. It is just natural for CRK to showcase the works of Pampanga artists.”

One of the masters is Dodjie Aguinaldo, whose work represents his love for Kapampangan arts, history, legends, and tradition, including Kulitan, the Kapampangan script. In the exhibit are his paintings of the traditional clothing and costumes of Pampanga.

"Obra" also features the works of multi-awarded artist Arnel Garcia, who presented his mixed media arts.

'Pamalsintang Dalise (Adoration)' by Jojo La Madrid Jr.

Also in its roster of exhibitors are Kapampangan masters whose works have already graced the international spotlight. It has the female surrealism paintings of Ana Algabre Hernandez, the seascapes on resin of Justine Velasquez, and the hand-made acrylic on tissue paintings of Donna Camaya. Incidentally, Camaya is recognized as the only handmade acrylic on tissue artist in the Philippines.

The exhibit, which opened a day after the celebration of Philippine independence, also aptly featured the nationalistic paintings of Joeyboi Galang.

Others featured collections in the exhibit are the copper bonsai works of Andy Bondoc, the bird paintings of Lloyd Dacayanan, the wood carvings of Cesario Jojo La Madrid Jr., the modern abstractions of Enrie Nicdao, the abstract works of Chelssie Aven Pan, and the nature-inspired paintings of Architect Marinel Tungol.

Ongoing at the Domestic Gate entrance of the airport, the exhibit will run until July 15.

