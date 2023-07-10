Art as NFT: Artist Reen Barrera's art goes digital

MANILA, Philippines — There's a childlike quality to Reen Barrera's art, and their playful colors make them pleasing to the eye.

One characteristic that stands out in some of his works are the side eyes, and Reen explained that this noticeable expression can encapsulate what his art is trying to say.

At last summer's launch of his first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) collection, there were paintings that bear the side eyes, drawing onlookers curious as to what it means or wishes to convey.

"Parang wala silang pakialam. Parang 'yun 'yung meaning ng side eye. 'Parang wala akong pakialam sa'yo at sa kung anong iniisip mo sa akin.' Kasi one way to ignore (people is), 'wag mo silang tignan sa mata," he explained to Philstar.com. He revealed this author was one of the few people, including his wife, to notice the side eyes.

Reen's favorite subjects are children, and he believes that children are often carefree. Those side eyes can be an expression to convey this quality that many children have.

"Kumbaga sa mga artwork ko, ginagawa lang nila 'yung mga gusto nilang gawin kasi mga bata nga sila. At saka mga bata, 'di ba, hindi naman tumitingin sa mata 'yun?" Reen shared.

Ohlala and Duge

Reen is generous with his art. He keeps an open mind in his work by looking at them as pieces that could have an entirely different meaning in the eye of its beholder.

Does he make works that he is set about its own meaning? He said it is not necessarily the case.

"Nagwo-work 'yun both ways e. Minsan may natutunan ako kasi may nakikita 'yung collectors na iba. 'Pag nagpe-painting kasi ako, nakukuha ko na 'yung meaning sa huli, kung ano 'yung gusto nilang sabihin sa akin. Kumbaga parang viewer na rin ako ng gawa ko, tapos para sa akin 'yun 'yung meaning niya. Tapos iba din 'yung sa collector," he said.

Reen is known for creating "Ohlala," a character whose head is covered in canvas cloth and whose face is decorated with symbols and patterns. Ohlala's design tells its audience about having their on fates on their hands. The patterns and symbols, meanwhile, are based on the idiom “it is written all over your face.”

American neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat made quite an impression on Reen. Both their art have striking design and vivid colors that scream for attention, a fitting way to drive their point across a silent room or a busy street just only with their works on display.

Reen's latest character is Duge. Both Ohlala and Duge have sentimental values for the artist.

Reen thinks about his father's favorite term "Ohlala" when expressing disappointment over something. "Duge" is his Visayan mother's pronunciation for dog, which in Bisaya is called "iro."

Art as NFT

Reen was born in Paris, France where his parents worked. They decided to bring infant Reen to the Philippines where he was raised by his grandparents.

As a child, he did not have a lot of toys. He found ways to make his own by using found objects and repairing church statues in his hometown. His love for the art is shown when he took art classes in high school and eventually as a course in college. He took up Fine Arts majoring in Advertising at Far Eastern University.

His professional work mostly consisted of sculpting bubble head portraits, graphic design and illustrations before becoming a full-time artist in 2014.

To date, Reen has done nine solo exhibitions and 21 group exhibitions in the Philippines alone. He also had exhibitions in Australia, Los Angeles, New York, France, Miami, Taipei, Tokyo, United Arab Emirates and London.

To this, he adds his first NFT collection made possible with the partnership between GCash and homegrown NFT marketplace, Likha, and the popular art gallery, Vinyl on Vinyl.

Reen's "The House of Ohlala" is the first in its NFT collection. It features a collection of 1,000 NFTs built on the Polygon blockchain, with each NFT being sold for 80 MATIC.

NFT holders have a chance to win one of the four Ohlala statues to be raffled every quarter, they can gain exclusive access to artwork and merchandise, and get to join a whitelist for future collections. Owners of the 10 editions of 1 of 1 NFTs will also receive free Giclee prints of their digital collectible.

"Enjoy niyo lang kung trip niyo. Okay din. Kung hindi, okay lang din," said Reen.

