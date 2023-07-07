Local collectors display beloved items at Toycon 2023

MANILA, Philippines — From July 7 to 9, the second floor of Pasay's SMX Convention Center will be a haven for collecters, fans and everything in between as Toycon returns for 2023.

For two decades now, Toycon has brought together people with shared love for toys, comics, video games, and just about every imaginable object one could make into a collection.

Numerous booths have been set up for convention attendees to check out what to purchase and add to their collection.

A designated Gallery portion has also been set up for local collectors of different fandoms to display the items they have collected over the years, providing them a space to share their passion and love with onlookers.

Pinoy Spider-Man Collectors and DC Comics are putting on displays of popular Marvel Comics icons such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, while groups such as The Flash Philippines and Teen Titans PH are showcasing their favorite heroes their groups are named after.

A big chunk of the displays are dedicated to anime and manga fans with Pokémon Kolektors Tambayan, Cardcaptor Sakura Collector Philippines (Magical Girls Collaboration) and Sailor Moon Philippines, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Collectors of movie franchise items are also represented as seen in "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" displays.

Figurines make up a large part of the display, with many of them for sale, especially Funko Pop! Doll artist Noel Cruz is exhibiting figures of celebrities like the Philippines' Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey and and the late Princess Diana in her iconic wedding dress. Disney characters such as Emma Watson's Belle, Halle Bailey's Ariel, Angelina Jolie's Maleficent and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia are also featured.

Not to be outdone, however, are trading cards that feature football and basketball stars.

Speaking of cards, a number of rare Bicycle card editions and Victorinox Swiss Army Knives can be spotted in the middle of the convention floor, showing how expansive collections can be.

Some of the more static items on display are photos and posters. There are signed items and posters created on the spot by artists.

Of course, what would a convention be without cosplayers? From Toycon participants or volunteers to attendees, one is bound to find a person all dressed up to express their love for a fandom, and it becomes so enjoyable to see hundreds of people sharing in that passion even for just a weekend.

