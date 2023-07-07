^

Arts and Culture

Local collectors display beloved items at Toycon 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 7:37pm
Local collectors display beloved items at Toycon 2023
Different figurines on display at Toycon 2023
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — From July 7 to 9, the second floor of Pasay's SMX Convention Center will be a haven for collecters, fans and everything in between as Toycon returns for 2023.

For two decades now, Toycon has brought together people with shared love for toys, comics, video games, and just about every imaginable object one could make into a collection.

Numerous booths have been set up for convention attendees to check out what to purchase and add to their collection.

A designated Gallery portion has also been set up for local collectors of different fandoms to display the items they have collected over the years, providing them a space to share their passion and love with onlookers.

Pinoy Spider-Man Collectors and DC Comics are putting on displays of popular Marvel Comics icons such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, while groups such as The Flash Philippines and Teen Titans PH are showcasing their favorite heroes their groups are named after. 

Related: 'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation

A big chunk of the displays are dedicated to anime and manga fans with Pokémon Kolektors Tambayan, Cardcaptor Sakura Collector Philippines (Magical Girls Collaboration) and Sailor Moon Philippines, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Collectors of movie franchise items are also represented as seen in "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" displays. 

Figurines make up a large part of the display, with many of them for sale, especially Funko Pop! Doll artist Noel Cruz is exhibiting figures of celebrities like the Philippines' Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey and and the late Princess Diana in her iconic wedding dress. Disney characters such as Emma Watson's Belle, Halle Bailey's Ariel, Angelina Jolie's Maleficent and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia are also featured. 

Not to be outdone, however, are trading cards that feature football and basketball stars.

Speaking of cards, a number of rare Bicycle card editions and Victorinox Swiss Army Knives can be spotted in the middle of the convention floor, showing how expansive collections can be.

Some of the more static items on display are photos and posters. There are signed items and posters created on the spot by artists. 

Of course, what would a convention be without cosplayers? From Toycon participants or volunteers to attendees, one is bound to find a person all dressed up to express their love for a fandom, and it becomes so enjoyable to see hundreds of people sharing in that passion even for just a weekend.

RELATED: Philippines interesting market for readers, says Big Bad Wolf founder

TOYCON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: What is Sarsuwela? CCP revives Sarsuwela starring Karylle
Exclusive
7 days ago

WATCH: What is Sarsuwela? CCP revives Sarsuwela starring Karylle

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The sarsuwela is essentially a play with music, but normally it revolves around a love story in the context of social reality....
Arts and Culture
fbtw
In photos: 31 Filipino artists turn junk into masterpieces
8 days ago

In photos: 31 Filipino artists turn junk into masterpieces

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
Transform your garbage into gems! Take inspiration from these masterpieces:
Arts and Culture
fbtw
What is Eid'l Adha? An explainer on Islam's Feast of Sacrifice
9 days ago

What is Eid'l Adha? An explainer on Islam's Feast of Sacrifice

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Eid al-Adha — literally "celebration of sacrifice" in Arabic — is the biggest main holiday in Islam...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Brunch with drag kings, queens
10 days ago

Brunch with drag kings, queens

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 10 days ago
BPO network Telus International Philippines (TIP) celebrated Pride Month with members of the media through a brunch-cum-colloquium...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Michelangelo exhibit brings a piece of Vatican to Manila
June 21, 2023 - 12:11pm

Michelangelo exhibit brings a piece of Vatican to Manila

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | June 21, 2023 - 12:11pm
This early, Michelangelo's famous fresco exhibit is touted as an experience of a lifetime. It's the next best thing to viewing...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with