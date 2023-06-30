WATCH: Vatican-approved Michelangelo exhibition opens in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Step into the grandeur of the Sistine Chapel and experience Michelangelo’s masterpieces up close and personal right here in Manila!

A first in Southeast Asia, ATIN Global Inc. and SEE Global Entertainment Inc. are bringing "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel :The Exhibition" to Filipinos from July 1 to September 30.

At a recent media sneak peek, members of the press, including Philstar.com, were given an exclusive tour of the globally-successful multi-sensory exhibit, which has toured all over the world, from New York to Shanghai, London, Melbourne, Vienna and to Los Angeles and more. In Manila, it will be stopping over on the second floor, North Wing of the Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons, Pasig City. Visitors of the breathtaking exhibit will have a rare opportunity to witness some of the art world’s finest creations in a never-before-seen perspective, up-close and life-sized.

Whether an art aficionado, a history junkie, a student or a travel enthusiast, the exhibit offers something for everyone. Here's what to expect from the exhibition:

Discover the genius of the Renaissance artist whose contemporaries called “Il Divino” (The Divine One) for his otherworldly masterpieces. Michelangelo’s 34 iconic frescoes, such as “The Last Judgment” and “The Creation of Adam," are displayed in a never-before-seen format.

Through the ingenious use of cutting-edge technology, meticulous research, and precise reproductions, the exhibit “lifts the artist’s work off the Sistine Chapel’s ceilings” and brings them to eye level, so visitors can observe the divine figures, dynamic compositions, and expressive faces with newfound clarity and appreciation. Each image is accompanied by informative signage and audio guides, which they can access by downloading the “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel” app and listen to using their personal headsets.

"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel :The Exhibition" offers a complete experience wherein stepping inside the exhibition grounds feels like you’re being transported into the hallowed halls of the actual Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. As guests enter the main hallway, they can travel back in time as they read the visual history on the walls, which tell the story of the Sistine Chapel and Michelangelo.

Inside, guests are immersed in a new era. Designed as a multi-sensory experience, the exhibition greets audiences with ambient Renaissance music specially curated by Manila Symphony Orchestra conductor, Marlon Chan. The smell of the era even lingers throughout the halls, as the subtle scents of patchouli, sandalwood, and frankincense are dispersed throughout the exhibit.

Mallgoers also get a preview of what’s inside as Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment” is displayed along the halls of Estancia, thereby inviting everyone to come and see the complete lineup of awe-inspiring frescoes at the exhibition grounds.

In the actual Sistine Chapel, guests are not allowed to take photos inside the chapel or any of Michelangelo’s works. In this exhibit, visitors will be allowed to take photos and videos (without flash) to their heart’s content!

Besides the artworks, there will also be many selfie and IG-worthy opportunities waiting for visitors inside the exhibit (like a set of wall-mounted fluorescent angel wings) as well as photo booths, where pictures can be loaded on phone, email, or printed for a minimal fee.

For souvenirs, guests can find a wide variety of merchandise at the Sistine Souvenir Shop.

There will also be an Art Room where kids and parents can bond by coloring black and white images that will be placed on the Art Wall. Guests are also encouraged to give small donations via GCash to directly benefit partner charities.

Food and drinks will also be served at the curated Caffe Michelangelo, a unique dining experience that marries art and culinary delights featuring Italian desserts and coffee.

A portion of the proceeds earned from every ticket sale will benefit The Hapag Movement, a Globe-led initiative that brings together an ecosystem of partners and leverages technology to fight involuntary hunger; and through the Philippine Red Cross’ National Blood Service Program, which aims to deliver adequate, safe and quality blood supply to the most vulnerable.

Tickets are available at the exhibit or online via http://www.sistinechapelphilippines.com/. Furthermore, the exhibition rents out spaces for corporate events and special private dinners, weddings, and product launches. For group bookings, schools, and organizations, contact Sistine Chapel Philippines via landline at (02) 8631-5470, Danika Cruz via mobile at 0945-798-7612, or Andre Trinidad at 0915-306-2273. You may also email [email protected]

Rates:

Adult (Weekday) - P650

Adult (Weekend) - P750

Senior/Student/PWD (only available over the counter) - P500

Group Ticket (6 pax) - P3,300

VIP Priority (Skip the queue) P950

"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel:The Exhibition" provides a cultural journey, merging the rich heritage of Italian Renaissance art with the vibrant Philippine arts scene. Whether you have already been to the Sistine Chapel or not, don’t miss the chance to enjoy this iconic artwork up close. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo