Karylle reveals Kulot recognizes Sarsuwela lyrics, thanks 'Showtime' for being supportive

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Karylle revealed that she was pleasantly surprised to learn that "It's Showtime" wonder kid Kulot instantly picked up lyrics from a Sarsuwela. 

The singer-actress is among the featured artists of "Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela," the first in the Out of the Box series by the Cultural Center of the Philippines. It will be staged for two days this weekend, starting today, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. She will co-star with theater greats, including Nenen Espina, Franco Laurel, Ayen Munji Laurel, Reuben Laurente, Lorenz Martinez, Shiela Valderrama Martinez and Jonathan Tadioan.

Owing its roots to the Spanish Zarzuela originally brought to the Philippines in the late 1800s, the Sarsuwela became the popular form of entertainment for many Filipinos, particularly in the early 1900s. A typical Sarsuwela generally revolves around a love story set in the context of social realism.  

While doing "It's Showtime," Karylle said that she practices some of the songs that she would be singing for the CCP show. It is during these instances that she revealed how Kulot impressed her. 

"I'll be singing 'Nabasag ang Banga,' from 'Dalagang Bukid.' That's the song of Angelita with the boys. I think this is for me the cutest because I always practice on 'Showtime' just to hear my voice in this mold, 'di ba?" Karylle said to Philstar.com while visiting her and the cast during the show's rehearsals earlier this week. 

"Natutuwa ako dito sa 'Nabasag ang Banga' because I don't know if you know Kulot, isa siya sa mga Batang Cute-po (one of the segments in the noontime show). She's from Batangas. So sabi ko, 'What do you want me to sing?' 'Yung may tubig (sabi niya). Kasi 'yung line is, 'May isang dalaga nasalok ng tubig.' So she likes that line. It's very Tagalog e. Kasi ako from Laguna. Nauwi ka. Nasalok ng tubig. So 'yan 'yung naalala niya," the singer-actress shared. 

"Dalagang Bukid" tackles themes of poverty and arranged marriage. The other sarsuwelas that would be feautured in the show are "Walang Sugat," which is set during the Spanish revolution and Philippine-American war; "Paglipas ng Dilim" tackles colonial mentality and "Sa Bunganga ng Pating," the evils of usury.

WATCH: 'Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela' rehearsals

Karylle said that one of the reasons why she wanted to do the Sarsuwela project was it was a challenge to her. 

"So natuwa ako. So kind of, 'yung challenge accepted, kahit papano, nagwo-work na kasi may isang bata, naalala na niya. Eh ang bilis niya magpick up, 'di ba, lalo na pagdating sa music. Sabi ko okay may nakaalala na na bata," she said. 

She admitted that even she had little exposure while growing up even around music. 

"I looked up Sarsuwela. Ano nga ba? Sabi ko, I had to look it up. So that must be a problem already. I know what a Sarsuwela is, 'yung salita, pero sabi ko wala ata akong alam sa puso ko na I can sing right away like that. Sabi ko, that must be part of the problem, hence, the project, 'di ba?" she reasoned out. 

Karylle said as someone who was part of the musical "Larawan" where she worked with theater stalwarts and National Artists, she came to the realization on her responsibility as an artist. 

"May responsibilidad ka, kahit mahirap, to make sure that all kinds of art forms are preserved... Siguro naiintindihan ko more and more now 'yung bilang artist or bilang singer, we have to make sure na 'yung younger generation will know and love our beautiful sarsuwelas," she said. 

Karylle will miss out the episode of "It's Showtime" this weekend on its new home, GTV. She is, however, thankful for her "It's Showtime" family for being supportive of her theater endeavors. 

"They ask when I can make it to work and then they make it work naman around the schedule. At least be there, present once a week... 'Yung support and wish din nila na matuloy-tuloy mga gagawin ko sa theater... I'm very, very happy that they're pushing me to do this aside from just being understanding and supportive," she added. 

