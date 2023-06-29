In photos: 31 Filipino artists turn junk into masterpieces

'Aruga' by Ferdinand Sanchez (right) was chosen by Watsons Philippines as the first place winner of the "Reuse with Watsons, A Sustainability Exhibit" for successfully camouflaging recycled packaging materials into a steampunk artwork.

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for inspirations on how to turn trash into cash?

In time for Ocean Month this June, which aims to shed light on the negative effects of plastic pollution to marine life, personal care store chain Watsons recently unveiled its "Reuse with Watsons, A Sustainability Exhibit" at Drybrush Gallery, level 2, Mall of Asia Square, Pasay City.

On display are the works of 31 artists, namely: Iñigo Acuña, Astrid Anabo, Neptalie Aunzo, Arnel Borja, Meijan Cabagay, Ape Castillo, Jeff Dahilan, Ronwaldo Dasal, Cesar Dela Torre, Angelo Delola, Daniel Dumaguit, Noli Española, Juno Galang, Esther Garcia, Ann Gatdula, Loise Angelo Go, Edgardo Granada, Anne Labesores, Ronald Limayo, Linggit (Briks Benigno), Ricardo Mallari, Ron Masaga, Luisito “Jon” Paras, Pancho Piano, Isah Rodillo, Roland Rosacay, Ferdinand Sanchez, James Sanorjo Jr., JL Timbreza – Siao, Dominic Urbano and Ariel Villalobos.

The artworks, which range from school-project-looking to mind-boggling, showcase the artists' ingenuity in repurposing and upcycling the bottles, cartons, medicine blister packs, and other used packaging from brands that can be bought from the personal care chain store.

Transform your garbage into gems! Take inspiration from these masterpieces:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Contemporary artwork made from hair care and lotion bottles (left); Shampoo sachets turned into tree leaves, while the grass were cut from old plastic packaging (right).

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Art toy made from recycled bottles and caps (left); mixed media paintings made from wipes canisters and toothbrushes (right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Clay mask and its packaging included in the artwork (left); plastic bottle caps transformed into a fantasy painting (right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Owl installations made of plastic caps and repurposed wood (left); foil packaging used as stuffings in this psychedellic installation filled with cubes (right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Mixed media mural including upcycled paper and packaging

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Artpieces made from recycled foil packaging and bottle caps

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A bird or crow-like figure made from upcycled pump bottle (left); mosaic artwork made from recycled packaging

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Turtle replica in a recycled glass bottle (left); more recycled packaging turned into a social awareness painting (right)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Art installation (left) and multimedia painting made from upcycled bottles

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Plastic bottles turned into koi fish (left) and lamp (right) installation art

