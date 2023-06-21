Michelangelo exhibit brings a piece of Vatican to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — This early, Michelangelo's famous fresco exhibit is touted to be an experience of a lifetime. It's being marketed as the next best thing to viewing the real Sistine Chapel ceiling in Rome.

Michelangelo, born Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarotti Simoni, is a world-renowned sculptor, painter, architect, and poet. As the highly revered proponent of the High Renaissance and Mannerism movements, he created unforgettable masterpieces such as the "Pieta," "David," "Moses," "The Last Judgment," and the Sistine Chapel ceiling.

The Sistine Chapel ceiling fresco will be mounted as an exhibit in Manila. Simply dubbed "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," it will be open for public viewing starting July 1 in the Estancia Mall in Pasig City. The scenes of Genesis, including the creation of Adam, were replicated into 34 life-sized photographic works with informative signage and audio guides.

"Filipinos will get to experience up close - which was not allowed while viewing the original - the details of all 34 frescoes, including the story of man's creation. The high-definition restoration works will show 400 characters in its 12 x 12-meter splendor. Viewers have all the time to watch the 90-minute show, or they could stay longer to reflect and meditate," intimated exhibit producer Martin Biallas, Chief Executive Officer of SEE Global, during an interview with Rico Hizon on CNN's "The Final Word."

The immersive chapel experience showcases the awe and wonder of one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements in a never-before-seen perspective. The exhibit is brought to life using a special painting technique that emulates the look and feel of the original masterpiece.

Talking of selfies and/or groufies are allowed as, Biallas said, they encourage viewers to post their photos and videos on social media for the rest of the world to know about the exhibit.

"Take a break from the stress of everyday life to meditate; just like you were under the ceiling of the real Sistine Chapel. You need not travel all the way to Rome. The Sistine Chapel exhibit is a unique, cultural, philosophical, historic, and artistic experience next to the original," enthused Biallas.

SEE Global Entertainment is a family of companies representing the first in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions. The Sistine Chapel exhibit, Manila tour, brings Michelangelo's masterpiece to Asia's largest Catholic community. Globally, the Philippines is the third largest Christian community, after Brazil and Mexico. Coincidentally, all three nations have been under the influence of Spanish rule in the past.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," Manila tour, will run until September 30 in Estancia Mall. The same exhibit has also toured the cities of Amarillo, Memphis, Santa Barbara, Lisbon, and Valencia. Catch this once-in-lifetime experience with family and friends.

