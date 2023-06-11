^

'Holy grail of Philippine art': Juan Luna's long-lost painting unveiled

June 11, 2023 | 10:39am
'Holy grail of Philippine art': Juan Luna's long-lost painting unveiled
Juan Luna's "Hymen, oh Hyménée!" at the Ayala Museum.
MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines commemorates the 125th year since declaring independence, Juan Luna's long-lost masterpiece "Hymen, oh Hyménée!" will be the centerpiece of an exhibition at the Ayala Museum. 

Last seen in public 132 years ago in Paris, the Luna painting is considered by many art collectors as the "holy grail of Philippine art." And now, after more than a century, it is on view at the exhibition "Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero." 

The exhibition is mounted with the cooperation of Leon Gallery and will be on view until December 30, 2023. 

Luna reached his peak in the years 1884 to 1889. The Filipino artist had won the gold medal at the 1884 Exposición Nacional del Bellas Artes in Madrid for his renowned painting, "Spoliarium," currently at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila. 

Five years later, he won the bronze medal for "Hymen, oh Hyménée!" at the Exposition Universelle of 1889. 

Leon Gallery founder and director Jaime Ponce de Leon dreamed of finding the Luna piece, leading him to locate the masterpiece across Europe. After his search for almost a decade, Ponce de Leon acquired Luna's painting in 2014. 

It had been waiting in a storeroom since then, but in 2022, it found its new home thanks to its long-term loan to the Ayala Museum. 

The exhibition "Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero" is designed by scenographer Gino Gonzales. It also features a catalog with essays by historian Ambeth R. Ocampo, film director Martin Arnaldo and curators Ditas Samson, Tenten Mina and Jei Ente. Arnaldo's documentary film traces the process of recovery of the artwork as well as features the dilemma of the 19th century Filipino diaspora as seen by Luna. 

"Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero" opens to the public on June 12 and will be on view at the Ayala Museum until December 30, 2023.

