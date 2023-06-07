^

'Dama Ko, Lahi Ko': Collective encourages celebrating culture through 5 senses

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 2:17pm
"Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" co-founders Leigh Reyes and Len Cabili (flanks of upper row) with Artu Nepomuceno (upper row center), (from left:) Bayang Barrios, Ito Kish, and Jenny Yrasuegui
MANILA, Philippines — A developing collective is leading a volunteer-driven initiative to encourage Filipinos to celebrate local culture every June including Independence Day as experienced through the five basic senses.

The Filipino Culture Collective created the "Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" grassroots initiative to spread awareness on the uniqueness of Filipino culture — products, services, and experiences — particularly how the body perceives it.

"We believe in the power of our culture," said the movement's co-founders Leigh Reyes and Len Cabili. "Sariling atin ang may kakayahan para isulong tayo."

The two women compared to how other countries celebrate their Independence Days, like the parades during France's Bastille Day and the Fourth of July fireworks in the United States, while the Philippines often just has a Flag Day.

Using senses as the framework for experiencing culture, Leigh and Len invited four experts from various fields to discuss how they promote Filipino culture.

Award-winning furniture designer Ito Kish shared how some of his chairs are inspired by the women in his family — grandmothers, aunts, and most especially his mother — and how all his designs has to have something Filipino in order to "remember who we are."

Portrait and fashion photographer Artu Nepomuceno discussed his recent project shooting Apo Whang-od for Vogue Philippines, the cover photos of which gained global attention.

Artu is the nephew of bowling champion Paeng and grandson of legendary filmmaker José, but most of his family memories are of his grandmother whose birthday happens to be on June 12.

The photographer shared that he documented Whang-od as if she was his lola, a person that everyone would come home to. "No one can beat Pinoy moms, and their cooking," he added.

Indigineous singer-songwriter Bayang Barrios, whose birthday is also on June 12 hence her first name, recounted learning about her Manobo culture despite avoiding it when she was young.

Bayang said she continues to perform Indigineous music even though no one may be listening since it only takes one person for such music to carry on.

"Ang bansa ay mawawala kung hindi natin alamin ang pinanggalingan," Bayang ended. "Kung hindi natin mamahalin ang kulturang atin, tayo po ay magkakawatak-watak at mismong bansa ay hihina at walang mapatutunguhan."

Restaurateur Jenny Yrasuegui wrapped up by talking about the unparalleed combination of Filipino hospitality, which she noted is in our nature to share and serve, and cuisine.

"Filipino food does not need to be elevated because there is nothing to elevate. All you need to do is to find creative ways of presenting it," Jenny ended.

